On The Air for May 9

TELEVISION
Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: BSWis (Bally Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
Noon: Texas at NY Yankees, MLBN.
5:30 p.m.: Milwaukee at Cincinnati, BSWis.
7 p.m.: Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, MLBN.
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
6:30 p.m.: Eastern Conference Semifinal: Boston at Milwaukee, Game 4, TNT.
9 p.m.: Western Conference Semifinal: Memphis at Golden State, Game 4, TNT.
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
6 p.m.: Eastern Conference First Round: NY Rangers at Pittsburgh, Game 4, ESPN; Eastern Conference First Round: Florida at Washington, Game 4, TBS.
8:30 p.m.: Western Conference First Round: Colorado at Nashville, Game 4, ESPN; Western Conference First Round: Calgary at Dallas, Game 4, TBS.
SOCCER
1:45 p.m.: Serie A: AS Roma at Fiorentina, CBSSN.
TENNIS
4 a.m. (Tuesday): Rome-WTA/ATP Early Rounds, Tennis.
5 a.m. (Tuesday): Rome-WTA/ATP Early Rounds, Tennis.
RADIO
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
5:30 p.m.: Milwaukee at Cincinnati, ESPN (94.5 FM).
7 p.m.: Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, WMVP (1000 AM).
8:30 p.m.: Chicago Cubs at San Diego, WSCR (670 AM).
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
6:30 p.m.: Eastern Conference Semifinal: Boston at Milwaukee, Game 4, WTMJ (620 AM).