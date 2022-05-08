 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

On The Air for May 9

  • 0

TELEVISION

Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: BSWis (Bally Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

Noon: Texas at NY Yankees, MLBN.

5:30 p.m.: Milwaukee at Cincinnati, BSWis.

7 p.m.: Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, MLBN.

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

6:30 p.m.: Eastern Conference Semifinal: Boston at Milwaukee, Game 4, TNT.

9 p.m.: Western Conference Semifinal: Memphis at Golden State, Game 4, TNT.

People are also reading…

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

6 p.m.: Eastern Conference First Round: NY Rangers at Pittsburgh, Game 4, ESPN; Eastern Conference First Round: Florida at Washington, Game 4, TBS.

8:30 p.m.: Western Conference First Round: Colorado at Nashville, Game 4, ESPN; Western Conference First Round: Calgary at Dallas, Game 4, TBS.

SOCCER

1:45 p.m.: Serie A: AS Roma at Fiorentina, CBSSN.

TENNIS

4 a.m. (Tuesday): Rome-WTA/ATP Early Rounds, Tennis.

5 a.m. (Tuesday): Rome-WTA/ATP Early Rounds, Tennis.

RADIO

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

5:30 p.m.: Milwaukee at Cincinnati, ESPN (94.5 FM).

7 p.m.: Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, WMVP (1000 AM).

8:30 p.m.: Chicago Cubs at San Diego, WSCR (670 AM).

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

6:30 p.m.: Eastern Conference Semifinal: Boston at Milwaukee, Game 4, WTMJ (620 AM).

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert