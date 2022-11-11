 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
On The Air

On The Air for Nov. 12

TELEVISION

Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: BSWis (Bally Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).

AUTO RACING

9:25 a.m.: Formula 1: Free Practice 2, Autódromo José Carlos Pace, São Paulo, Brazil, ESPNEWS.

1:25 p.m.: Formula 1: The Sprint, Autódromo José Carlos Pace, São Paulo, Brazil, ESPNEWS.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)

11 a.m.: St. Peter's at Seton Hall, FS2.

5 p.m.: Lafayette at St. John's, FS2.

7 p.m.: Northeastern at Providence, FS2.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)

3 p.m.: Shamrock Classic: California vs. Notre Dame, St. Louis, NBC.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

11 a.m.: Notre Dame vs. Navy, Baltimore, ABC; Pittsburgh at Virginia, ACCN; Rutgers at Michigan St., BTN; Missouri at Tennessee, CBS; Liberty at UConn, CBSSN; LSU at Arkansas, ESPN; Purdue at Illinois, ESPN2; SMU at South Florida, ESPNU; Indiana at Ohio St., FOX; Oklahoma at West Virginia, FS1; Vanderbilt at Kentucky, SECN.

2:30 p.m.: Wisconsin at Iowa, FS1; Nebraska at Michigan, ABC; Boston College at NC State, ACCN; Northwestern at Minnesota, BTN; Alabama at Mississippi, CBS; New Mexico at Air Force, CBSSN; Louisville at Clemson, ESPN; UCF at Tulane, ESPN2; Iowa St. at Oklahoma St., ESPNU; Maryland at Penn St., FOX; Army at Troy, NFLN; Arizona St. at Washington St., PAC-12N.

3 p.m.: South Carolina at Florida, SECN.

6 p.m.: Wyoming at Colorado St., CBSSN; Georgia at Mississippi St., ESPN; Washington at Oregon, FOX; Kansas St. at Baylor, FS1.

6:30 p.m.: TCU at Texas, ABC; North Carolina at Wake Forest, ESPN2; Southern Miss. at Coastal Carolina, ESPNU; Texas A&M at Auburn, SECN.

7 p.m.: Florida St. at Syracuse, ACCN.

8 p.m.: California at Oregon St., PAC-12N.

9 p.m.: Stanford at Utah, ESPN.

9:30 p.m.: Boise St. at Nevada, CBSSN; Arizona at UCLA, FOX; San Jose St. at San Diego St., FS1.

10 p.m.: SC State at Howard (tape delay), ESPNU.

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)

7 p.m.: Penn St. at Purdue, BTN.

GOLF

Noon: PGA Tour: The Cadence Bank Houston Open, Third Round, Memorial Park Municipal Golf Course, Houston, TGC.

3 p.m.: PGA Tour Champions: The Charles Schwab Cup Championship (Playoff 3), Third Round, Phoenix Country Club, Phoenix, TGC.

6:30 p.m.: LPGA Tour: The Pelican Women's Championship, Third Round, Pelican Golf Club, Belleair, Fla. (tape delay), TGC.

1:30 a.m. (Sunday): DP World Tour: The Nedbank Golf Challenge, Final Round, Gary Player Golf Course, Sun City, South Africa, TGC.

HORSE RACING

10:30 a.m.: NYRA: America's Day at the Races, FS2.

1 p.m.: NYRA: America's Day at the Races, FS2.

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

7 p.m.: UFC 281: Prelims, New York, ESPNEWS.

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

7:30 p.m.: Houston at New Orleans, NBATV.

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

Noon: Ottawa at Philadelphia, NHLN.

6 p.m.: Pittsburgh at Montreal, NHLN.

SOCCER (MEN'S)

6:30 a.m.: Premier League: Brentford at Manchester City, USA.

9 a.m.: Premier League: Southampton at Liverpool, USA.

11:30 a.m.: Premier League: Chelsea at Newcastle United, NBC.

1:45 p.m.: Premier League: Arsenal at Wolverhampton, USA.

5:25 a.m. (Sunday): Serie A: Inter Milan at Atalanta, CBSSN.

TENNIS

7 p.m.: All American Cup, Tennis.

4:30 a.m. (Sunday): Next Gen ATP Finals Doubles Championship, Tennis.

5 a.m. (Sunday): Next Gen ATP Finals Doubles Championship, Tennis.

RADIO

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

2:30 p.m.: Wisconsin at Iowa, WRNW (97.3 FM).

6 p.m.: Kansas St. at Baylor, ESPN (94.5 FM).

