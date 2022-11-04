On The Air for Nov. 5

TELEVISION

Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: BSWis (Bally Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).

AUTO RACING

2:30 p.m.: NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Phoenix Raceway, Avondale, Ariz., USA.

5 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series: The NASCAR Xfinity Series, Phoenix Raceway, Avondale, Ariz., USA.

BOXING

8 p.m.: Showtime Championship: Main Card: Morrell vs. Yerbossynuly, Minneapolis, SHO.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

10:30 a.m.: Air Force vs. Army, Arlington, Texas, CBS.

11 a.m.: Maryland at Wisconsin, BTN; Ohio St. at Northwestern, ABC; North Carolina at Virginia, ACCN; W. Kentucky at Charlotte, CBSSN; Florida at Texas A&M, ESPN; Minnesota at Nebraska, ESPN2; Tulane at Tulsa, ESPNU; Texas Tech at TCU, FOX; Iowa at Purdue, FS1; Kentucky at Missouri, SECN.

2:30 p.m.: Penn St. at Indiana, ABC; Syracuse at Pittsburgh, ACCN; Michigan St. at Illinois, BTN; Tennessee at Georgia, CBS; New Mexico at Utah St., CBSSN; Oregon at Colorado, ESPN; UCF at Memphis, ESPN2; Oklahoma St. at Kansas, FS1; Washington St. at Stanford, Pac-12N.

3 p.m.: Navy at Cincinnati, ESPNU; Liberty at Arkansas, SECN.

6 p.m.: UNLV at San Diego St., CBSSN; Alabama at LSU, ESPN; Houston at SMU, NFLN; Texas at Kansas St., FS1; BYU at Boise St., FS2.

6:30 p.m.: Florida St. at Miami, ABC; Michigan at Rutgers, BTN; Auburn at Mississippi St., ESPN2; James Madison at Louisville, ESPNU; Clemson at Notre Dame, NBC; Arizona at Utah, Pac-12N; Clemson at Notre Dame, Peacock; South Carolina at Vanderbilt, SECN.

7 p.m.: Wake Forest at NC State, ACCN.

9:30 p.m.: California at Southern Cal, ESPN; UCLA at Arizona St., FS1; Hawaii at Fresno St., FS2.

10 p.m.: Southern U. at Florida A&M (tape delay), ESPNU.

FISHING

7 a.m.: Bassmaster Elite Series: The Redfish Cup Championship, Port Aransas, Texas, FS1.

GOLF

2 p.m.: PGA Tour: The World Wide Technology Championship At Mayakoba, Third Round, El Camaleon Golf Club, Playa del Carmen, Mexico, TGC.

5:30 p.m.: PGA Tour Champions: The TimberTech Championship (Playoff 2), Second Round, Royal Palm Yacht & Country Club, Boca Raton, Fla. (tape delay), TGC.

10 p.m.: LPGA Tour: The TOTO Japan Classic, Final Round, Seta Golf Course, Otsu, Japan, TGC.

4:30 a.m. (Sunday): DP World Tour: The Rolex Challenge Tour Grand Final, Final Round, Club de Golf Alcanada, Balearic Islands, Spain, TGC.

GYMNASTICS

11 a.m.: FIG: World Championships, Liverpool, England, NBC.

HORSE RACING

9:30 a.m.: NYRA: America's Day at the Races, FS2.

Noon: Breeders' Cup World Championships: Day 2, Keeneland Racecourse, Lexington, Ky., USA.

2:30 p.m.: Breeders' Cup World Championships: The Cup Classic, Keeneland Racecourse, Lexington, Ky., NBC.

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

7 p.m.: World Series: Philadelphia at Houston, Game 6, FOX.

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

6:30 p.m.: Boston at New York, NBATV.

7 p.m.: Oklahoma City at Milwaukee, BSWis.

9 p.m.: Portland at Phoenix, NBATV.

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

1 p.m.: Global Series: Colorado vs. Columbus, Tampere, Finland, NHLN.

6 p.m.: Boston at Toronto, NHLN.

RODEO

10 p.m.: PBR Team Series Championship: Day 2, Las Vegas, CBSSN.

SOCCER (MEN'S)

10 a.m.: Premier League: Fulham at Manchester City, USA.

12:30 p.m.: Premier League: Leicester City at Everton, NBC.

3 p.m.: MLS Cup: Philadelphia at LA FC, Championship, FOX.

TENNIS

8 a.m.: Paris-ATP Semifinals, Tennis.

1:30 p.m.: WTA Finals Round Robin, Tennis.

7 p.m.: WTA Finals Round Robin, Tennis.

5:30 a.m. (Sunday): Paris-ATP Doubles Final, Tennis.

RADIO

AMERICAN HOCKEY LEAGUE

9 p.m.: Milwaukee at San Diego, WOKY (920 AM).

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

11 a.m.: Maryland at Wisconsin, WOKY (920 AM) and WRNW (97.3 FM).

7 p.m.: Wake Forest at NC State, ESPN (94.5 FM).

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

7 p.m.: World Series: Philadelphia at Houston, Game 6, ESPN (94.5 FM).

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

7 p.m.: Oklahoma City at Milwaukee, WTMJ (620 AM).