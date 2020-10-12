On The Air for Oct. 13

TELEVISION
Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: FSWis (Fox Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).
MEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER
6 p.m.: Wake Forest at Clemson, ACCN.
KBO BASEBALL
4:25 a.m.: Kiwoom at KT, ESPN2.
4:25 a.m. (Wednesday): Kiwoom at KT, ESPN2.
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
TBD: American League Championship Series, Tampa Bay vs. Houston, Game 3, at Petco Park, San Diego, TBS.
TBD: National League Championship Series, Atlanta vs. LA Dodgers, Game 2, at Globe Life Field, Arlington, Texas, FS1.
NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE
6 p.m.: Buffalo at Tennessee, CBS.
RUGBY
11:30 a.m.: RSL, Hull FC vs. Huddersfield, Warrington, England, FS2.
1:30 p.m.: RSL, Leeds at Warrington, FS2.
MEN’S SOCCER
1:30 p.m.: UEFA Nations League, Switzerland at Germany, ESPN2.
TENNIS
5 a.m.: St. Petersburg-ATP & Cologne-ATP bett1HULKS Indoors Early Rounds, TENNIS.
5 a.m. (Wednesday): St. Petersburg-ATP & Cologne-ATP bett1HULKS Indoors Early Rounds, TENNIS.
