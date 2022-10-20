 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
On The Air for Oct. 21

TELEVISION

Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: BSWis (Bally Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).

AUTO RACING

1:55 p.m.: Formula 1: Free Practice 1, Circuit of the Americas, Austin, Texas, ESPN2.

4:55 p.m.: Formula 1: Free Practice 2, Circuit of the Americas, Austin, Texas, ESPNEWS.

5 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series: Qualifying, Playoffs - Round of 8, Homestead-Miami Speedway, Homestead, Fla., USA.

3 a.m. (Saturday): FIM World Supercross Championship: The Australian Grand Prix - Round 2, Melbourne, FS2.

BOXING

8:30 p.m.: ShoBox: The New Generation, Atlantic City, N.J., SHO.

COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY

3 p.m.: Michigan at Northwestern, BTN.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

6 p.m.: Princeton at Harvard, ESPNU.

6:30 p.m.: Tulsa at Temple, ESPN2.

7 p.m.: UAB at W. Kentucky, CBSSN.

COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN'S)

5 p.m.: North Carolina at Boston College, ACCN.

7 p.m.: Pittsburgh at Duke, ACCN.

8 p.m.: Washington at Oregon St., PAC-12N.

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)

12:30 p.m.: Oklahoma at TCU, ESPNU.

5 p.m.: Northwestern at Rutgers, BTN.

7 p.m.: Penn St. at Maryland, BTN; Missouri at Mississippi, SECN.

10 p.m.: UCLA at Stanford, PAC-12N.

FIGURE SKATING

6:30 p.m.: ISU: The Grand Prix of Figure Skating - Skate America, Norwood, Mass., USA.

GOLF

6:30 a.m.: DP World Tour: The Mallorca Golf Open, Second Round, Golf Santa Ponsa, Mallorca, Spain, TGC.

2 p.m.: PGA Tour: The CJ CUP, Second Round, Congaree Golf Club, Gillisonville, S.C., TGC.

6 p.m.: PGA Tour Champions: The Dominion Energy Charity Classic, First Round, James River Course, Henrico, Va. (tape delay), TGC.

10 p.m.: LPGA Tour: The BMW Ladies Championship, Third Round, LPGA International Busan, Busan, South Korea, TGC.

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

6 p.m.: Allen (Texas) vs. Denton Guyer (Texas), ESPN2.

9:30 p.m.: Sierra Canyon (Calif.) at Chaminade (Calif.), BSWis.

HORSE RACING

11:30 a.m.: NYRA: America's Day at the Races, FS2.

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

6:30 p.m.: N.L. Championship Series: San Diego at Philadelphia, Game 3, FS1.

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

6:45 p.m.: Boston at Miami, ESPN.

9:05 p.m.: Denver at Golden State, ESPN.

TENNIS

11 a.m.: Guadalajara-WTA, Stockholm-ATP, Antwerp-ATP, Naples-ATP Quarterfinals, Tennis.

7 p.m.: Guadalajara-WTA Quarterfinals, Tennis.

RADIO

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

6 p.m.: Michigan State at Wisconsin, WOKY (920 AM).

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

7 p.m.: WIAA Playoffs: Level 1 — Division 4: Edgerton vs. Catholic Memorial, Carrol University, ESPN (94.5 FM).

