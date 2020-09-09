 Skip to main content
On The Air for Sept. 10
TELEVISION

Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: FSWis (Fox Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

4 a.m.: AFL, West Coast at St. Kilda, FS2.

4:30 a.m. (Friday): AFL, Richmond at Geelong, ESPN2.

AUTO RACING

7 p.m.: NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series, The ToyotaCare 250, at Richmond Raceway, Richmond, Va., FS2.

3:55 a.m. (Friday): Formula One, Practice 1, Mugello Circuit, at San Piero a Sieve, Italy, ESPN.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

7 p.m.: Alabama-Birmingham at Miami (Fla.), ACCN.

CYCLING

5:30 a.m.: UCI, The Tour de France, Stage 12, Chauvigny to Sarran Correze, 135 miles, NBCSN.

5:30 a.m. (Friday): UCI, The Tour de France, Stage 13, Chatel-Guyon to Puy Mary, 119 miles, NBCSN.

GOLF

5 a.m.: EPGA Tour, The Portugal Masters, first round, at Victoria Clube de e, Quarteira, Portugal, TGC.

8 a.m.: EPGA Tour, The Portugal Masters, rirst round, at Victoria Clube de e, Quarteira, Portugal, TGC.

11 a.m.: LPGA Tour, The ANA Inspiration, second round, at Mission Hills Country Club, Rancho Mirage, Calif., TGC.

3 p.m.: PGA Tour, The Safeway Open, first round, at Silverado Country Club, Napa, Calif., TGC.

6 p.m.: LPGA Tour, The ANA Inspiration, second round, at Mission Hills Country Club, Rancho Mirage, Calif., TGC.

5 a.m. (Friday): EPGA Tour, The Portugal Masters, second round, at Victoria Clube de e, Quarteira, Portugal, TGC.

KBO BASEBALL

4:25 a.m.: Kiwoom at LG, ESPN2.

4:25 a.m. (Friday): Kiwoom at LG, ESPNEWS.

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

1 p.m.: Detroit at St. Louis, MLB Network.

5 p.m.: Atlanta at Washington OR Kansas City at Cleveland, MLB Network.

8:30 p.m.: L.A. Dodgers at Arizona OR San Francisco at San Diego, MLB Network.

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

7:20 p.m.: Houston at Kansas City, NBC.

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

6 p.m.: Playoffs, Western Conference semifinals, L.A. Lakers vs. Houston, Game 4, at Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., TNT.

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

7 p.m.: Playoffs, Western Conference final, Vegas vs. Dallas, Game 3, at Rogers Place, Edmonton, Alberta, NBCSN.

RUGBY

11:55 a.m.: RFL, Wakefield Trinity at Hull FC, FS2.

2 p.m.: RFL, Warrington at Castleford, FS2.

5 a.m. (Friday): NRL, Parramatta at Penrith, FS2.

TENNIS

5 a.m.: Kitzbuhel-ATP & Istanbul-WTA Early Rounds, TENNIS.

2 p.m.: ATP, The U.S. Open: Men's Doubles final, at Flushing, N.Y., ESPN2.

6 p.m.: WTA, The U.S. Open: Women's Singles semifinals, at Flushing, N.Y., ESPN2.

8 p.m.: WTA, The U.S. Open: Women's Singles semifinals, at Flushing, N.Y., ESPN.

5 a.m. (Friday): Kitzbuhel-ATP & Istanbul-WTA quarterfinals, TENNIS.

WOMEN'S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

6 p.m.: Indiana vs. New York, at IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla., CBSSN.

7 p.m.: Las Vegas vs. Minnesota, at IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla., ESPNEWS.

9 p.m.: Washington vs. Los Angeles, at IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla., CBSSN.

RADIO

AUTO RACING

7 p.m.: NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series, ToyotaCare 250, at Richmond Raceway, Richmond (Va.), WOKY (920 AM).

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

7:15 p.m.: Cincinnati art Chicago Cubs, WSCR (670 AM).

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

7:20 p.m.: Houston at Kansas City, WRNW (97.3 FM).

