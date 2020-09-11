On The Air for Sept. 12

TELEVISION
Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Schedule subject to change. Channel key, FSWis (Fox Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), FS2 (FOX Sports 2), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
2 a.m.: AFL, Essendon at Port Adelaide, FS1.
3 a.m. (Sunday): AFL, Brisbane at Sydney, FS2.
AUTO RACING
4:55 a.m.: Formula One, Practice 3, at Mugello Circuit, San Piero a Sieve, Italy, ESPN.
7:55 a.m.: Formula One, Qualifying, at Mugello Circuit, San Piero a Sieve, Italy, ESPN2.
11 a.m.: GT, British GT Championship, at Donington Park, United Kingdom, CBSSN.
1 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series, Virginia is for Racing Lovers 250, at Richmond Raceway, Richmond, Va., NBCSN.
4 p.m.: IndyCar, Honda Indy 200, Race 1, at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, Lexington, Ohio, NBCSN.
6:30 p.m.: NASCAR Cup Series, Federated Auto Parts 400, at Richmond Raceway, Richmond, Va., NBCSN.
9 p.m.: FIA, World RX of Finland 1, at Kouvola, Finland (tape delay), CBSSN.
10 p.m.: FIA, World RX of Finland 2, at Kouvola, Finland (tape delay), CBSSN.
BOWLING
5 p.m.: PBA, Tour Finals, Show 3, at Jupiter, Fla. (tape delay), CBSSN.
7 p.m.: PBA, Tour Finals, Show 4, at Jupiter, Fla. (tape delay), CBSSN.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
11 a.m.: Louisiana (Lafayette) at Iowa State, ESPN; Charlotte at Appalachian State, ESPN2; Louisiana Tech at Baylor, FOX; Eastern Kentucky at West Virginia,. FS1
12:30 p.m.: Louisiana (Monroe) at Army, CBSSN.
1:30 p.m.: Duke at Notre Dame, NBC.
2:30 p.m.: Georgia Tech at Florida State, ABC; Texas (San Antonio) at Texas State, ESPN2; Campbell at Georgia Southern, ESPNU; Arkansas State at Kansas State, FS1.
6 p.m.: The Citadel at South Florida, ESPNU.
6:30 p.m.: Clemson at Wake Forest, ABC; Tulane at South Alabama, ESPN2.
9 p.m.: Coastal Carolina at Kansas, FS1.
CYCLING
6:30 a.m.: UCI, Tour de France, Stage 14, Clermont-Ferrand to Lyon (122 miles), CNBC.
GOLF
7:30 a.m.: EPGA Tour, Portugal Masters, third round, at Victoria Clube de Golfe, Quarteira, Portugal, TGC.
1 p.m.: LPGA Tour, ANA Inspiration, third round, at Mission Hills Country Club, Rancho Mirage, Calif., TGC.
5 p.m.: PGA Tour, Safeway Open, third round, at Silverado Country Club, Napa, Calif., TGC.
8:30 p.m.: PGA Tour Champions, Sanford International, second round, at Minnehaha Country Club, Sioux Falls, S.D. (tape delay), TGC.
HORSE RACING
9 a.m.: The Irish Champion Stakes, at Leopardstown Racecourse, Dublin, FS2.
KBO BASEBALL
2:55 a.m.: Kia at NC, ESPN2.
11:55 p.m.: Kia at NC, ESPN2.
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
9 p.m.: Bellator 246, Juan Archuleta vs. Patricky Mix (bantamweights), at Montville, Conn., Paramount Network.
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
Noon: Baltimore at NY Yankees, MLB Network.
5 p.m.: Atlanta at Washington OR Philadelphia at Miami, MLB Network.
6 p.m.: 6 p.m.: Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, FSWis and Marquee Sports Network; Detroit at Chicago White Sox, FS1.
7 p.m.: Houston at LA Dodgers OR Cleveland at Minnesota, FOX.
8 p.m.: San Francisco at San Diego, MLB Network.
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
7:10 p.m.: Western Conference Semifinals, Houston vs. LA Lakers, Game 5, at Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., ESPN.
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
7 p.m.: Western Conference Finals, Vegas vs. Dallas, Game 4, at Rogers Place, Edmonton, Alberta, NBC.
RUGBY
4:30 a.m.: NRL, Newcastle at Sydney, FS2.
1 a.m. (Sunday): NRL, North Queensland at Melbourne, FS2.
SOCCER
6:25 a.m.: Premier League, Arsenal at Fulham, NBCSN.
8:55 a.m.: Premier League, Southampton at Crystal Palace, NBCSN.
11:30 a.m.: Premier League, Leeds United at Liverpool,. NBC
2:30 p.m.: NWSL, Portland FC at OL Reign, CBSSN.
TENNIS
5 a.m.: Kitzbuhel-ATP & Istanbul-WTA semifinals, TENNIS.
3 p.m.: WTA, The U.S. Open, Women's final, at Flushing, N.Y., ESPN.
5 a.m. (Sunday): Kitzbuhel-ATP & Istanbul-WTA singles & doubles finals, TENNIS.
RADIO
AUTO RACING
1 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series, Virginia is for Racing Lovers 250, at Richmond Raceway, Richmond, Va., WOKY (920 AM).
6:30 p.m.: NASCAR Cup Series, Federated Auto Parts 400, at Richmond Raceway, Richmond, Va., WOKY (920 AM).
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
6 p.m.: Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, WTMJ (620 AM) and WSCR (670 AM); Detroit at Chicago White Sox, WGN (720 AM).
