SPORTS ON TV

On The Air for Sept. 20

TELEVISION

Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: BSWis (Bally Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).

COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN'S)

6 p.m.: Penn St. at Maryland, BTN.

9 p.m.: Seattle at Washington, PAC-12N.

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

5:30 p.m.: Houston at Tampa Bay, TBS.

6:30 p.m.: NY Mets at Milwaukee, BSWis.

7 p.m.: Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, MLBN.

8:30 p.m.: St. Louis at San Diego, TBS.

TENNIS

7:30 p.m.: San Diego-ATP, Tokyo-WTA, Seoul-WTA Early Rounds, Tennis.

5 a.m. (Wednesday): San Diego-ATP, Tokyo-WTA, Seoul-WTA Early Rounds, Tennis.

RADIO

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

5:30 p.m.: Chicago Cubs at Miami, WSCR (670 AM).

6:30 p.m.: NY Mets at Milwaukee, WTMJ (620 AM).

7 p.m.: Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, WMVP (1000 AM).

