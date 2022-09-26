 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
SPORTS ON TV

On The Air for Sept. 27

TELEVISION

Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: BSWis (Bally Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).

COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN'S)

5 p.m.: Michigan at Michigan St., BTN.

7 p.m.: Northwestern at Indiana, BTN.

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

6 p.m.: NY Yankees at Toronto, TBS.

6:30 p.m.: St. Louis at Milwaukee, BSWis; Philadelphia at Chicago Cubs, MLBN.

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

6 p.m.: Preseason: NY Rangers at Boston, NHLN.

9 p.m.: Preseason: Calgary at Seattle, NHLN.

SOCCER (MEN'S)

1 p.m.: International Friendly: Saudi Arabia vs. U.S., Murcia, Spain, FS1.

1:30 p.m.: UEFA Nations League Group Stage: Switzerland vs. Czech Republic, Group B, St. Gallen, Switzerland, FS2.

TENNIS

10 p.m.: Seoul-ATP, Tel Aviv-ATP, Sofia-ATP, Parma-WTA, Tallinn-WTA Early Rounds, Tennis.

5 a.m. (Wednesday): Seoul-ATP, Tel Aviv-ATP, Sofia-ATP, Parma-WTA, Tallinn-WTA Early Rounds, Tennis.

RADIO

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

6:30 p.m.: St. Louis at Milwaukee, WTMJ (620 AM); Philadelphia at Chicago Cubs, WSCR (670 AM); Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, WMVP (1000 AM).

