On The Air for Sept. 27

TELEVISION
Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: BSWis (Bally Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).
COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN'S)
5 p.m.: Michigan at Michigan St., BTN.
7 p.m.: Northwestern at Indiana, BTN.
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
6 p.m.: NY Yankees at Toronto, TBS.
6:30 p.m.: St. Louis at Milwaukee, BSWis; Philadelphia at Chicago Cubs, MLBN.
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
6 p.m.: Preseason: NY Rangers at Boston, NHLN.
9 p.m.: Preseason: Calgary at Seattle, NHLN.
SOCCER (MEN'S)
1 p.m.: International Friendly: Saudi Arabia vs. U.S., Murcia, Spain, FS1.
1:30 p.m.: UEFA Nations League Group Stage: Switzerland vs. Czech Republic, Group B, St. Gallen, Switzerland, FS2.
TENNIS
10 p.m.: Seoul-ATP, Tel Aviv-ATP, Sofia-ATP, Parma-WTA, Tallinn-WTA Early Rounds, Tennis.
5 a.m. (Wednesday): Seoul-ATP, Tel Aviv-ATP, Sofia-ATP, Parma-WTA, Tallinn-WTA Early Rounds, Tennis.
RADIO
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
6:30 p.m.: St. Louis at Milwaukee, WTMJ (620 AM); Philadelphia at Chicago Cubs, WSCR (670 AM); Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, WMVP (1000 AM).