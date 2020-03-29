Online voter registration deadline today; hours, locations listed for in-person absentee voting in Kenosha County

As the April 7 election draws near and with the governor’s “Safer at Home” order in place, Kenosha County Clerk Regi Bachochin continues to strongly urge people to vote absentee.
To that end, the state has extended its deadline for people to register to vote online at https://myvote.wi.gov through today. The deadline, which had been March 18, was extended by way of a federal court order.
Those who are already registered may request an absentee ballot by mail. The deadline to do this is 5 p.m. Thursday, April 2, although people are urged to act as soon as possible to ensure that they receive the ballot on time to have it mailed back to their municipal clerk’s office by Election Day.
People can check their registration status, register online and request an absentee ballot by mail at https://myvote.wi.gov.
“We want people to exercise their right to vote, but we also want them to remain as safe as possible as we weather the COVID-19 pandemic,” Bachochin said. “Absentee voting from home, by mail, is the best way to accomplish both of these important objectives.”
Municipalities are continuing to offer in-person absentee voting at their clerks’ offices, although voting by mail instead is strongly encouraged.
In-person absentee voting hours by municipality in Kenosha County are as follows:
City of Kenosha: By appointment only Monday-Friday through April 3. Only two people per appointment will be accepted. To make an appointment send an email to elections@kenosha.org or call 262-653-4020.
Village and town of Somers: By appointment only Monday-Friday through April 3. Call 262-859-2822 to schedule.
Village of Pleasant Prairie: Drive-thru absentee voting available through April 3 from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday at the Roger Prange Municipal Building, 8600 Green Bay Road. Those who use this service are asked to bring their own pen.
Town of Brighton: Noon to 5 p.m. Monday and Wednesday, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday through April 3 at the Town Hall, 25000 Burlington Road.
Town of Paris: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday through April 3 at the Town Hall, 16607 Burlington Road.
Town of Randall, 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. Monday-Thursday through April 2 at the Town Hall, 34530 Bassett Road.
Town of Wheatland, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday through April 3 at the Town Hall, 34315 Geneva Road.
Village of Bristol, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday through April 2, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 3 at the Village Hall, 19801 83rd St.
Village of Paddock Lake, 1 to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday through April 3 at the Village Hall, 6969 236th Ave.
Village of Salem Lakes, 1 to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday through April 2, 1 to 5 p.m. April 3, at the Village Hall, 9814 Antioch Road.
Village of Twin Lakes, 9 to 10:30 a.m. Monday-Friday through April 3, at the Village Hall, 108 E. Main St.
Voters who cannot find themselves on MyVote.gov should call their municipal clerk’s office or call the Wisconsin Elections Commission at 866-VOTE-WIS (866-868-3947) or 608-261-8005.
How to register to vote by deadline
Today is the extended deadline for electors to register to vote online for the Presidential Preference Primary and Spring Election. After this date, electors must register in person in the municipal clerk’s office by Friday, April 3, or at the polling place on Election Day.
Because of this extended deadline, if you plan to go to in-person to vote, either during in-person absentee or on Election Day, please don’t register online; you can register in-person when you get your ballot.
Online voter registration is available at https://myvote.wi.gov.
If registering in person at your municipal clerk’s office or at the polls on Election Day you may complete one of the forms below to bring with you, along with approved photo ID and proof of residence.
Voter registration forms that can be printed and filled out by hand are also available here in English: https://elections.wi.gov/forms/el-131-fillable.
Voter registration forms that can be printed and filled out by hand are also available here in Spanish: https://elections.wi.gov/forms/el-131-spanish.
Blank voter registration forms are also available at your municipal clerk’s office; call to check for hours of operation.
How to request an absentee ballot
There are several ways registered voters can request absentee ballots. If they have internet access, the easiest way is to sign up at MyVote Wisconsin, https://myvote.wi.gov.
Just look for the “Vote Absentee” button near the top of the page. On a mobile phone, use the menu button in the upper right corner of the website.
There is a three-step process that starts with putting in your name and date of birth, followed by requesting your ballot. If you don’t already have a photo ID on file with your clerk’s office, you can upload a copy. Mobile phone users can take a picture and upload it to MyVote. Absentee ballot requests submitted this way go directly to your clerk’s office, and you can track your ballot by returning to the website.
Voters can also request absentee ballots by mailing, emailing or faxing their municipal clerk’s office. You can find your municipal clerk’s contact information on MyVote Wisconsin. These requests must be accompanied by a copy of your photo ID. If you already have a photo ID on file from previous absentee requests under your current registration, you will not need to provide it again.
Voters who are indefinitely confined, meaning they may have difficulty getting to the polls for reason of age, illness, infirmity, or disability are not required to provide a photo ID. Voters in care facilities can have a representative of the facility confirm the resident’s identity instead of providing a photo ID. More information on photo ID and exemptions can be found at https://bringit.wi.gov.
Your absentee ballot must be received in your municipal clerk’s office by 8 p.m. on Election Day.
