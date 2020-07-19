A brief sigh of relief for DACA participants

Everyone agrees that solutions to the many problems in our immigration system should come from the legislature, not the executive branch. President Obama created DACA as a last resort when lawmakers proved incapable of passing the DREAM Act, which, if passed, would make it possible for Dreamers to legalize their status permanently and pursue citizenship.

Participation in the DACA program is expensive, humiliating, and dangerous. Legal firewalls exist to protect the data participants are forced to provide the government, but few families with undocumented members really trust this administration not to access the information and someday hunt them down.

DACA participants generally do not regard their parents as criminals who do not belong here. (In fact, neither overstaying a visa nor crossing the border without a visa is a crime.) Most of these young people look at their parents as heroes who risked everything to give them a better life, who work themselves to the bone in underpaid, underprotected jobs to provide a future for family both here in the United States and in their countries of origin.

As we give thanks for this reprieve for thousands of our neighbors, let us also connect our collective willingness to tolerate cruelty to immigrants with our willingness to tolerate cruelty to other groups.