A brief sigh of relief for DACA participants
View Comments
GUEST COMMENTARY

A brief sigh of relief for DACA participants

{{featured_button_text}}

On June 18, the U.S. Supreme Court blocked the Trump administration’s effort to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrival program, more commonly known as DACA.

More than 600,000 young people across the nation, including more than 13,000 in Wisconsin, breathed a brief sigh of relief.

Relief, because they are not immediately eligible for deportation, they can keep their work permits and drivers licenses, and they don’t have to abandon their careers and hopes for the future. At least not just yet.

Brief, for two reasons. First, the ruling was deliberately narrow. Chief Justice John Roberts, writing for the majority, refused to comment on the legality of the program itself, only on the manner in which the administration had attempted to end it.

“The wisdom” of creating or ending DACA protection, he wrote, “is none of our concern. We address only whether the agency complied with the procedural requirement that it provide a reasoned explanation for its action.”

They determined it had not. This means that the administration is free to come back again, offering more justification for its actions, and the court could allow the program to be terminated. The administration has signaled its intent to refile paperwork immediately. The second reason is that DACA never was anyone’s idea of a good solution to the predicament faced by so-called “Dreamers.”

Everyone agrees that solutions to the many problems in our immigration system should come from the legislature, not the executive branch. President Obama created DACA as a last resort when lawmakers proved incapable of passing the DREAM Act, which, if passed, would make it possible for Dreamers to legalize their status permanently and pursue citizenship.

Participation in the DACA program is expensive, humiliating, and dangerous. Legal firewalls exist to protect the data participants are forced to provide the government, but few families with undocumented members really trust this administration not to access the information and someday hunt them down.

DACA participants generally do not regard their parents as criminals who do not belong here. (In fact, neither overstaying a visa nor crossing the border without a visa is a crime.) Most of these young people look at their parents as heroes who risked everything to give them a better life, who work themselves to the bone in underpaid, underprotected jobs to provide a future for family both here in the United States and in their countries of origin.

As we give thanks for this reprieve for thousands of our neighbors, let us also connect our collective willingness to tolerate cruelty to immigrants with our willingness to tolerate cruelty to other groups.

Mass incarceration, refusal to confront police brutality, segregation into separate and unequal neighborhoods, schools, and workplaces—these are all different facets of the same problem. They are all the same failure to recognize and value the full humanity of other people.

We should find the courage to confront our fear of the “other” to truly become the land of the free and the brave.

Stephanie Mitchell is a professor of history at Carthage College, where she teaches a variety of courses in Latin American history.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Commentary: My first reaction when I heard Los Angeles schools won't be open this fall? Tears. Lots of them
Columnists

Commentary: My first reaction when I heard Los Angeles schools won't be open this fall? Tears. Lots of them

I'll admit, I cried a bit when I heard that Los Angeles Unified School District students won't be returning to their campuses next month. Instead, students will start the new school year they way the ended the last one - online and at home. Like many parents, I've anxiously watched the calendar and the COVID-19 case numbers. In April, as California took its early victory lap for flattening the ...

Commentary: Chief Justice Roberts delivers a deft and nearly unanimous rebuke to Trump's bid to be above the law
Columnists

Commentary: Chief Justice Roberts delivers a deft and nearly unanimous rebuke to Trump's bid to be above the law

The dual opinions that the Supreme Court issued Thursday concerning the release of President Donald Trump's financial records amount to a sound defeat for the White House's claims for aggrandized executive power. The court refused to break new ground to alter the constitutional power of the executive branch or the balance between it and Congress. Along the way, Chief Justice John G. Roberts ...

Jay Ambrose: Carlson and Duckworth — their first debate
Columnists

Jay Ambrose: Carlson and Duckworth — their first debate

Tucker Carlson, a good-looking guy, bright, charming and the most popular attraction on cable TV, is also politically incorrect enough to send big-time advertisers fleeing purchases from his 4 million nightly viewers. He sometimes goes beyond this defamed preference for frankness by turning downright foul, and recently exercised this talent when he called Democratic Sen. Tammy Duckworth of ...

+2
Commentary: Bias against African American English speakers is a pillar of systemic racism
Columnists

Commentary: Bias against African American English speakers is a pillar of systemic racism

In the national conversation taking place about systemic racism in the United States, one important element should not be overlooked: linguistic prejudice. African American English, like other dialects used in the U.S., is a legitimate form of speech with a deep history and culture. Yet centuries of bias against speakers of AAE continue to have profound effects on employment, education, the ...

+3
Commentary: Why those statues should come tumbling down
Columnists

Commentary: Why those statues should come tumbling down

It's a standard part of every revolution: The gleeful citizens amass in the square and topple the towering statue of the dethroned despot. And then they dance for joy. It never works the other way around. The citizens never get together and solemnly erect a statue of the despot to serve as a reminder of a dark and brutal time so that future generations will never forget what happened. No, the ...

Commentary: The Roger Stone commutation is a step into dangerous territory
Columnists

Commentary: The Roger Stone commutation is a step into dangerous territory

When President Donald Trump commuted Roger Stone's sentence of 40 months in prison for lying to Congress and tampering with a witness, he crossed into new territory dangerous to the republic. Trump terminated Stone's sentence through the exercise of the pardon power provided to the president by our Constitution. Although Trump has previously exercised this power contrary to its purposes, ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics