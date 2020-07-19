A brief sigh of relief for DACA participants

On June 18, the U.S. Supreme Court blocked the Trump administration’s effort to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrival program, more commonly known as DACA.
More than 600,000 young people across the nation, including more than 13,000 in Wisconsin, breathed a brief sigh of relief.
Relief, because they are not immediately eligible for deportation, they can keep their work permits and drivers licenses, and they don’t have to abandon their careers and hopes for the future. At least not just yet.
Brief, for two reasons. First, the ruling was deliberately narrow. Chief Justice John Roberts, writing for the majority, refused to comment on the legality of the program itself, only on the manner in which the administration had attempted to end it.
“The wisdom” of creating or ending DACA protection, he wrote, “is none of our concern. We address only whether the agency complied with the procedural requirement that it provide a reasoned explanation for its action.”
They determined it had not. This means that the administration is free to come back again, offering more justification for its actions, and the court could allow the program to be terminated. The administration has signaled its intent to refile paperwork immediately. The second reason is that DACA never was anyone’s idea of a good solution to the predicament faced by so-called “Dreamers.”
Everyone agrees that solutions to the many problems in our immigration system should come from the legislature, not the executive branch. President Obama created DACA as a last resort when lawmakers proved incapable of passing the DREAM Act, which, if passed, would make it possible for Dreamers to legalize their status permanently and pursue citizenship.
Participation in the DACA program is expensive, humiliating, and dangerous. Legal firewalls exist to protect the data participants are forced to provide the government, but few families with undocumented members really trust this administration not to access the information and someday hunt them down.
DACA participants generally do not regard their parents as criminals who do not belong here. (In fact, neither overstaying a visa nor crossing the border without a visa is a crime.) Most of these young people look at their parents as heroes who risked everything to give them a better life, who work themselves to the bone in underpaid, underprotected jobs to provide a future for family both here in the United States and in their countries of origin.
As we give thanks for this reprieve for thousands of our neighbors, let us also connect our collective willingness to tolerate cruelty to immigrants with our willingness to tolerate cruelty to other groups.
Mass incarceration, refusal to confront police brutality, segregation into separate and unequal neighborhoods, schools, and workplaces—these are all different facets of the same problem. They are all the same failure to recognize and value the full humanity of other people.
We should find the courage to confront our fear of the “other” to truly become the land of the free and the brave.
Stephanie Mitchell is a professor of history at Carthage College, where she teaches a variety of courses in Latin American history.
