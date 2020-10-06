Aging & Disability Resource Center to help reduce voting barriers

The year 2020 has been difficult for most people in our country with Kenosha County residents no exception.
COVID-19 and civil unrest have taken the main stage for most of us, but for older adults and those with disabilities, barriers to basic needs and rights have been heightened. As Jim Jones, Director of Medicaid Services for Wisconsin, stated, “Voting is now a public health issue as well as a civic responsibility and right.”
With elections quickly approaching, the staff at Kenosha County’s Aging and Disability Resource Center has mobilized to help.
“Each year, particularly during major elections, we hear from callers about the barriers they face to have their voice heard and their vote counted,” said Carolyn Feldt, manager at the Kenosha County Aging & Disability Services Division.
This year, the ADRC is stepping up to offer greater assistance to persons with disabilities and older adults. In reviewing data from previous election years, three specific barriers stood out: 35% of the ADRC voting calls were questions from people needing assistance in getting the appropriate identification, 17% needed help requesting an absentee ballot and 13% lacked transportation for voting-related needs.
The website myvote.wi.gov is an excellent resource to register and request an absentee ballot. For those unable to access this website, ADRC staff can help.
“Our staff received training on how to best assist individuals that need additional help and have resources for people whose disability may present additional challenges,” Feldt said. “We are available to support those people who need to register or request an absentee ballot among other voting-related questions.”
Transportation is often a barrier, whether to the polls, municipal clerks’ offices, or the DMV. Kenosha County, in partnership with the City of Kenosha, is offering rides through three transportation services at no fare.
These services typically provide rides to seniors and persons with disabilities to meet their daily needs. During this election time, however, they will be expanding their services with the goal of reducing transportation as a barrier for anyone wishing to vote.
Individuals needing to get to their polling place or early voting site, needing to get proper identification, or requiring in-person assistance for voting needs at the ADRC, can schedule free rides. Care-A-Van, Western Kenosha County Transit and Volunteer Transportation all participate in this initiative.
“Not being able to get to the polls should not be a reason people don’t vote. We are thrilled to offer this service to our community,” said Feldt.
As Jones, the state director of Medicaid services, also noted, “Service providers and advocacy organization are trusted points of contact for people with disabilities and older adults.”
The ADRC has been serving this population for 22 years. Aiding these vulnerable citizens is the primary goal of the staff. Removing barriers, in this case, the ability to vote, is always a primary focus of the ADRC.
“In these uncertain times, we want to make certain everyone, including older adults and persons with disabilities, have their right to vote honored and barrier-free,” Feldt said.
To get help with voting or additional information, contact the ADRC at 262-605-6646. Office hours are 8:00 – 5:00, Monday through Friday. To schedule a voting-related ride, contact one of these services directly to schedule a trip: Care-A-Van (262-658-9093), Western Kenosha County Transit (888-203-3498) and Volunteer Transportation (262-842-7433).
Lauren Coffman is the Mobility Manager for Kenosha County and the City of Kenosha.
