Aging & Disability Resource Center to help reduce voting barriers

“Our staff received training on how to best assist individuals that need additional help and have resources for people whose disability may present additional challenges,” Feldt said. “We are available to support those people who need to register or request an absentee ballot among other voting-related questions.”

Transportation is often a barrier, whether to the polls, municipal clerks’ offices, or the DMV. Kenosha County, in partnership with the City of Kenosha, is offering rides through three transportation services at no fare.

These services typically provide rides to seniors and persons with disabilities to meet their daily needs. During this election time, however, they will be expanding their services with the goal of reducing transportation as a barrier for anyone wishing to vote.

Individuals needing to get to their polling place or early voting site, needing to get proper identification, or requiring in-person assistance for voting needs at the ADRC, can schedule free rides. Care-A-Van, Western Kenosha County Transit and Volunteer Transportation all participate in this initiative.

“Not being able to get to the polls should not be a reason people don’t vote. We are thrilled to offer this service to our community,” said Feldt.