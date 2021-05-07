ART CYR: Joe Biden’s first 100 days – and Franklin Roosevelt’s

President Joe Biden has just completed the first one hundred days in the White House, and marked the occasion by addressing a joint session of Congress on April 28.

President Franklin D. Roosevelt was the first to emphasize this length of time, and create a benchmark for future chief executives. FDR launched an enormous whirlwind of policy and political activity immediately after his inauguration as president on March 4, 1933.

This included the Twentieth Amendment to the United States Constitution, which moved inauguration of the president and vice president from March up to Jan. 20. Under that amendment as well, members of Congress assume office on Jan. 3 rather than the later month.

The nation then was gripped by the Great Depression, with unemployment above 20 percent, vast stretches of industry idled, and the financial system in collapse. FDR’s rhetoric reflected this.

The most cited phrase of this inaugural is the ringing Roosevelt declaration that “The only thing we have to fear is fear itself.” Polio’s scourge left the president’s legs paralyzed, which makes at least equally notable that he went on to describe “nameless, unreasoning, unjustified terror which paralyzes needed efforts …”