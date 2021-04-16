ART CYR: Prince Philip’s passing is part of a greater national – and international - story

The death of Britain’s Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, at the age of 99 is generating worldwide attention, notably in the United States. Philip personified continuity of important institutions, and relationships, in a turbulent time. Queen Elizabeth II and he were married for 73 years.

Britain played a pivotal role in World War II, when the Anglo-American “Special Relationship” was truly forged. The partnership between President Franklin Roosevelt and Prime Minister Winston Churchill was the linchpin. Then-Princess Elizabeth worked driving a truck during the war.

In the 1960s, Philip spoke at UCLA, greeted by an Army ROTC student honor guard that included this writer. He arrived in a closed Rolls Royce so grand that he stood before exiting. Philip shook hands and talked with us, individually.

Ceremonies are important, and there the British excel. Their monarch does have residual ruling powers, including the formality of actually appointing a government following a general election or other, sometimes unanticipated political shakeup. The public role of the Queen or King may be largely symbolic, but that can become important in a time of national crisis or tragedy, including war.