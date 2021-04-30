ART CYR: Taiwan's security underscored by U.S., Japan

The April 16 meeting at the White House between President Joe Biden of the United States and Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga of Japan underscored the strong alliance between their powerful nations, and went further.

The two leaders publicly emphasized “the importance of peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait” and their commitment to “peaceful resolution of cross-Strait issues.” They also went on the record expressing strong concern regarding Beijing’s suppression of freedom in Hong Kong and persecution of the Uyghur ethnic minority.

The Democratic Progressive Party, which has controlled Taiwan government for the past five years, is formally committed to independence from China. President Tsai Ing-wen is also notable as the first woman elected to lead the island.

China has become increasingly militant and assertive in the region, including reconfirming commitment to absorbing Taiwan. Current aggressiveness of China in maritime and military terms adds teeth to the continuing harsh, expansionist rhetoric.