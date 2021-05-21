ART CYR: The violent Middle East and U.S. foreign policy

The intense, ongoing violence between Hamas and the armed forces of Israel in the Gaza Strip shows no signs of abating. Hamas is a militant Palestinian group that has grown steadily stronger over the years.

The security of Israel along with regional stability have been sustained U.S. foreign policy priorities. The interests of our two nations have not always coincided, yet the partnership endures.

Strategic context is especially important in this part of the world. In 1973, military and diplomatic efforts of the Nixon administration were crucial to Israel’s successful defense against a combined attack by Arab states. Secretary of State Henry Kissinger led efforts to ease tensions in the region.

This was followed by major peace agreements. President Jimmy Carter’s determination and discipline achieved the historic 1978 Camp David accords between Egypt and Israel.

In March 1991, following expulsion of Iraq’s army from Kuwait, President George H.W. Bush addressed Congress. His speech emphasized the goal of achieving lasting stable peace between Israel and the Palestinians.