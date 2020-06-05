Beijing renews offensive against Hong Kong
View Comments

Beijing renews offensive against Hong Kong

{{featured_button_text}}

“Give me liberty or give me death.”

That war cry of American Revolutionary firebrand Patrick Henry is now an increasingly popular slogan of the courageous protesters seeking freedom in besieged Hong Kong. Henry’s fighting words are present on student backpacks, signs carried by freedom protesters and elsewhere.

On May 21, China’s National People’s Congress, the rubber-stamp legislature controlled by the Communist Party, announced a harsh repressive national security law aimed at Hong Kong. Renewed protests immediately commenced in the territory.

Last June, an estimated two million people peacefully protested a proposal that would have made extradition of criminal suspects to mainland China much easier. In response, Beijing backed off the effort to tighten control of Hong Kong. The proposal was first suspended, and then withdrawn entirely.

A brutal murder in Taiwan, after which the suspect fled to Hong Kong, provided the pretext for Beijing. However, the actual agenda was to assert Beijing’s authority over both the former British colony of Hong Kong, and eventually the large island of Taiwan.

United States government leaders are reacting forcefully and with determination. On May 29, President Donald Trump announced that Hong Kong’s autonomy effectively has ended, and therefore the territory will no longer have privileged trade status. A separate statement by Secretary of State Mike Pompeo reinforced the tough stance.

The government of Britain announced that Hong Kong residents holding British passports could seek citizenship. The British colony became a “semiautonomous administrative region” of China in 1997. Beijing since has worked to remove residual freedom.

In November 2016, China intervened to ban two young legislators from serving. Sixtus Leung and Yau Wai-ching had demonstrated independence and inserted “Hong Kong Nation” into their oaths of office. Demonstrations and police confrontations followed.

In 1992, Deng Xiaoping opened China’s economy to private investment and market development with the declaration of “People’s Socialism.” In the years since, tensions have developed as authorities strive to promote commerce yet control people.

In late 2010, government censors placed severe restrictions on any online searches for the English term “freedom.” Google that year withdrew search services from China and moved them to the relatively freer Hong Kong.

Big Brother in Beijing constantly enforces an ever-changing official list of banned language. Last December, Google development of Project Dragonfly, a censorship service in China, generated tremendous criticism, including from outraged employees within that mammoth corporation. The company then announced the project had been terminated.

Other U.S. companies, including Cisco Systems and Microsoft, have helped Beijing implement censorship. Government and other leaders and organizations should publicly condemn this behavior.

Yet significant economic cooperation between mainland China and Taiwan continues. Transportation accords in 2008 included direct shipping, expansion of weekly passenger flights from 36 to 108, and new cargo flights up to a maximum of 60 per month. The Economic Cooperation Framework Agreement (ECFA) facilitates this. Likewise, Hong Kong is vital to China’s economy.

In terms of economic, geographic and population size, vastly larger China dwarfs both Hong Kong and Taiwan. Yet economic and political realities encourage restraint.

U.S. government leaders must complement current actions with a sustained strategy to limit and restrain China’s expansion. This should include naval and air maneuvers, closer Taiwan ties, reinforcing alliance with Japan, and non-commercial exchanges with Hong Kong,

Beijing has backed off from bullying before. Today, global commercial as well as political tides are moving in the direction of freedom. Patrick Henry would be reassured.

Art Cyr

Arthur I. Cyr

Arthur I. Cyr is Clausen Distinguished Professor at Carthage College and author of “After the Cold War” (Macmillan/Palgrave and NYU Press). Contact acyr@carthage.edu.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+10
Commentary: God don't like ugly: Blasphemer in chief hits new low with church photo op
Columnists

Commentary: God don't like ugly: Blasphemer in chief hits new low with church photo op

Was anyone else looking for a lightning bolt to shoot out of the sky when the blasphemer in chief waved the Holy Bible for a photo op in front of a Washington, D.C., church after using the military to disperse a crowd protesting the murder of George Floyd? At the same moment President Donald Trump expressed his support Monday for peaceful protesters, the liar in chief was waiting on armed ...

Commentary: California sues, again, to protect the planet from the Trump administration
Columnists

Commentary: California sues, again, to protect the planet from the Trump administration

California and 22 other states are taking the Trump administration to court - again - in an attempt to block President Donald Trump's foolishly destructive effort to weaken fuel economy standards. Since he took office, Trump has been on a mission to roll back the Obama-era fuel efficiency regulation that was the nation's most important effort to cut automobile pollution, reduce oil consumption ...

Commentary: America is at its breaking point and white women still won't stop frivolously calling police on black people
Columnists

Commentary: America is at its breaking point and white women still won't stop frivolously calling police on black people

Americans of all stripes are taking to the streets to protest the unjust killing of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police - and the larger issues of police brutality and institutional racism in our society. The vast majority of Americans support these protests. But if you're white and among the paltry 14% of people who don't, one might think the recent international humiliation of ...

+10
Commentary: Protesters who try to ban cameras miss the point of the First Amendment
Columnists

Commentary: Protesters who try to ban cameras miss the point of the First Amendment

"No recording allowed! Stop recording now!" It took a moment to register that the bullhorn admonishment was directed at me. I'd just parked my car and walked up to the edge of Oz Park near Lincoln Park High School in Chicago, where a couple hundred young people were gathered on a hill for the start of a march downtown to protest the killing of George Floyd. As I often do, especially when I'm ...

+10
Commentary: What the George Floyd unrest and COVID-19 are revealing
Columnists

Commentary: What the George Floyd unrest and COVID-19 are revealing

George Floyd died after a police officer pressed his knee on his neck until he stopped breathing, and riots have now erupted in cities across our nation. We can blame those police officers who participated in Floyd's murder, and we can blame those looters who have moved well beyond peaceful demonstrations. But real solutions to these problems require that we probe deeper as we try to ...

Commentary: In threatening to shoot rioters, Trump takes a page from George Wallace's playbook
Columnists

Commentary: In threatening to shoot rioters, Trump takes a page from George Wallace's playbook

In a tweet about violent protests in Minneapolis over the death of a black man in police custody, President Donald Trump thundered: "These THUGS are dishonoring the memory of George Floyd, and I won't let that happen ... Any difficulty and we will assume control but when the looting starts, the shooting starts." Twitter, as part of its newfound vigilance about Trump's rants, appended a note ...

+2
Commentary: The Obamas' official portraits are ready for White House unveiling. But Trump wants no part of the ceremony
Columnists

Commentary: The Obamas' official portraits are ready for White House unveiling. But Trump wants no part of the ceremony

The news that Donald Trump will likely not preside over the traditional unveiling of his predecessors' official White House portraits is disappointing, but not exactly surprising. After all, Trump and Barack Obama do not like or respect each other. The prospect of having the Obamas and a bunch of their former administration officials back in the White House for an occasion on which Trump would ...

+3
Commentary: No one put a knee in his neck: A cop tortured and killed George Floyd on camera, yet it took four days to arrest him
Columnists

Commentary: No one put a knee in his neck: A cop tortured and killed George Floyd on camera, yet it took four days to arrest him

Imagine if you killed somebody on your job, and all you got that day was fired. You go into work the next day, return the keycard you swipe every morning when you get on the elevator, pack the things from your desk, toss out whatever food you have in the pantry refrigerator and say goodbye to your co-workers before two security guards escort you out of the building. And, let's just say this ...

Commentary: Trump's dangerous drug of choice
Columnists

Commentary: Trump's dangerous drug of choice

President Donald Trump and I have something in common: we both take the anti-malarial drug hydroxychloroquine. In my case, it's to treat the immune system disorders lupus and arthritis. In his case, it's to make some sort of point about how right he is to tout it as a miracle cure for COVID-19. On May 18, Trump proudly announced that he is taking the drug to stave off the coronavirus, ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics