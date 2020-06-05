Beijing renews offensive against Hong Kong

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

“Give me liberty or give me death.”

That war cry of American Revolutionary firebrand Patrick Henry is now an increasingly popular slogan of the courageous protesters seeking freedom in besieged Hong Kong. Henry’s fighting words are present on student backpacks, signs carried by freedom protesters and elsewhere.

On May 21, China’s National People’s Congress, the rubber-stamp legislature controlled by the Communist Party, announced a harsh repressive national security law aimed at Hong Kong. Renewed protests immediately commenced in the territory.

Last June, an estimated two million people peacefully protested a proposal that would have made extradition of criminal suspects to mainland China much easier. In response, Beijing backed off the effort to tighten control of Hong Kong. The proposal was first suspended, and then withdrawn entirely.

A brutal murder in Taiwan, after which the suspect fled to Hong Kong, provided the pretext for Beijing. However, the actual agenda was to assert Beijing’s authority over both the former British colony of Hong Kong, and eventually the large island of Taiwan.