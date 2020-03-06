Biden boosted by South Carolina

Biden’s victory in South Carolina directly reflects extremely strong support by African-American voters. He has an established record as a supporter of civil rights, and someone who has worked in a long successful career of actually getting laws passed in Congress. This stands out in our era of celebrity candidates.

A perfectly timed endorsement by influential Congressman Jim Clyburn of South Carolina, Democratic Whip in the U.S. House of Representatives, was crucial. Biden emphasized how much his victory owes to this powerful number three leader of House Democrats. During his victory statement, he called out to “My buddy Jim Clyburn, you brought me back.”

Another important factor in voting preferences is that African-Americans generally are socially conservative and committed to religion. Biden’s relatively moderate policy positions in today’s Democratic Party give him strong appeal to relatively conservative voters who are serious about policy matters, including African-Americans.