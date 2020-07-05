Census 2020: Preparing for knocks on the door

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

As the Census Bureau s://2020census.gov/en/news-events/press-kits/covid-19.html">continues to monitor the evolving COVID-19 outbreak, it will adjust census taker operations as necessary in order to follow the guidance of federal, state, and local health authorities.

In some areas, census takers have resumed or will be resuming their work in July, updating address lists and leaving paper questionnaires at homes that have not yet received them.

Call to action No. 1: If you haven’t yet responded to the 2020 Census by phone, online or mail, please do so now to avoid having a census taker knocking on your door and dropping off a paper questionnaire. Please share this information with your family and friends.

Call to action No. 2: If someone visits your home to collect a response for the 2020 Census, you can do the following to verify their identity:

First, check to make sure that they have a valid ID badge, with their photograph, a U.S. Department of Commerce watermark, and an expiration date.