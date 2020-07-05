Census 2020: Preparing for knocks on the door

As the Census Bureau s://2020census.gov/en/news-events/press-kits/covid-19.html">continues to monitor the evolving COVID-19 outbreak, it will adjust census taker operations as necessary in order to follow the guidance of federal, state, and local health authorities.
In some areas, census takers have resumed or will be resuming their work in July, updating address lists and leaving paper questionnaires at homes that have not yet received them.
Call to action No. 1: If you haven’t yet responded to the 2020 Census by phone, online or mail, please do so now to avoid having a census taker knocking on your door and dropping off a paper questionnaire. Please share this information with your family and friends.
Call to action No. 2: If someone visits your home to collect a response for the 2020 Census, you can do the following to verify their identity:
First, check to make sure that they have a valid ID badge, with their photograph, a U.S. Department of Commerce watermark, and an expiration date.
If you still have questions about their identity, you can call 844-330-2020 to speak with a Census Bureau representative.
Census workers may also carry Census Bureau bags and other equipment with the Census Bureau logo. They may also carry with them a laptop, laptop bag, confidentiality notices, and an “Official Business” notice for their vehicle.
Census takers may also deliver a paper questionnaire by hanging it on the front door in a water-resistant plastic bag
Avoiding Scams Online
Phishing is a criminal act in which someone tries to get your information by pretending to be an entity that you trust. Phishing emails often direct you to a website that looks real but is fake—and may be infected with malware.
A key way to identify scam websites is to look at the website address. All valid Census Bureau websites will always have “.gov” at the end.
The website 2020census.gov provides key information about the 2020 Census and how to respond. My2020census.gov is the direct website address you can use to respond to the 2020 Census online (2020census.gov will also direct you to my2020census.gov to respond).
Further, during the 2020 Census, the Census Bureau will never ask for:
Your Social Security number.
Your bank account or credit card numbers.
Anything on behalf of a political party.
Money or donations.
Census Bureau Communications
The Census Bureau will not send unsolicited emails to request your participation in the 2020 Census. However, the Census Bureau may contact you via email to request your participation in other ongoing surveys:
If you have been selected to participate in the Household Pulse Survey, you will be contacted by COVID.survey@census.gov or by text message from 39242.
If you have been selected to participate in the Small Business Pulse Survey, you will be contacted by econ.pulse@census.gov.
If you have previously opted in to participate in Census Bureau research studies, you may contacted by census@subscriptions.census.gov.
Note: If you are contacted about one of these surveys, you must still complete the 2020 Census.
Call to action No. 3: If you’re not sure if the communication you received is legitimate, call 844-330-2020.
Reporting Suspected Fraud
Call to action: If you suspect fraud, call 844-330-2020 to speak with a Census Bureau representative. If it is determined that the visitor who came to your door does not work for the Census Bureau, contact your local police department.
Katherine Marks is coordinator of the City of Kenosha’s 2020 Census Complete Count Committee.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!