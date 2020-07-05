Census 2020: Preparing for knocks on the door
View Comments
GUEST COMMENTARY

Census 2020: Preparing for knocks on the door

{{featured_button_text}}
CENSUS KICKOFF

A U.S. Census kickoff event was held at the YMCA on Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020.

 SEAN KRAJACIC, KENOSHA NEWS

As the Census Bureau s://2020census.gov/en/news-events/press-kits/covid-19.html">continues to monitor the evolving COVID-19 outbreak, it will adjust census taker operations as necessary in order to follow the guidance of federal, state, and local health authorities.

In some areas, census takers have resumed or will be resuming their work in July, updating address lists and leaving paper questionnaires at homes that have not yet received them.

Call to action No. 1: If you haven’t yet responded to the 2020 Census by phone, online or mail, please do so now to avoid having a census taker knocking on your door and dropping off a paper questionnaire. Please share this information with your family and friends.

Call to action No. 2: If someone visits your home to collect a response for the 2020 Census, you can do the following to verify their identity:

First, check to make sure that they have a valid ID badge, with their photograph, a U.S. Department of Commerce watermark, and an expiration date.

If you still have questions about their identity, you can call 844-330-2020 to speak with a Census Bureau representative.

Census workers may also carry Census Bureau bags and other equipment with the Census Bureau logo. They may also carry with them a laptop, laptop bag, confidentiality notices, and an “Official Business” notice for their vehicle.

Census takers may also deliver a paper questionnaire by hanging it on the front door in a water-resistant plastic bag

Avoiding Scams Online

Phishing is a criminal act in which someone tries to get your information by pretending to be an entity that you trust. Phishing emails often direct you to a website that looks real but is fake—and may be infected with malware.

A key way to identify scam websites is to look at the website address. All valid Census Bureau websites will always have “.gov” at the end.

The website 2020census.gov provides key information about the 2020 Census and how to respond. My2020census.gov is the direct website address you can use to respond to the 2020 Census online (2020census.gov will also direct you to my2020census.gov to respond).

Further, during the 2020 Census, the Census Bureau will never ask for:

Your Social Security number.

Your bank account or credit card numbers.

Anything on behalf of a political party.

Money or donations.

Census Bureau Communications

The Census Bureau will not send unsolicited emails to request your participation in the 2020 Census. However, the Census Bureau may contact you via email to request your participation in other ongoing surveys:

If you have been selected to participate in the Household Pulse Survey, you will be contacted by COVID.survey@census.gov or by text message from 39242.

If you have been selected to participate in the Small Business Pulse Survey, you will be contacted by econ.pulse@census.gov.

If you have previously opted in to participate in Census Bureau research studies, you may contacted by census@subscriptions.census.gov.

Note: If you are contacted about one of these surveys, you must still complete the 2020 Census.

Call to action No. 3: If you’re not sure if the communication you received is legitimate, call 844-330-2020.

Reporting Suspected Fraud

Call to action: If you suspect fraud, call 844-330-2020 to speak with a Census Bureau representative. If it is determined that the visitor who came to your door does not work for the Census Bureau, contact your local police department.

+1 
Katherine Marks.jpg

Katherine Marks was honored with an award. Kenosha News photo by Brian Passino

Katherine Marks is coordinator of the City of Kenosha’s 2020 Census Complete Count Committee.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
Commentary: Amid pandemic and recession, the Trump administration attacks 20 million Americans' health coverage
Columnists

Commentary: Amid pandemic and recession, the Trump administration attacks 20 million Americans' health coverage

The COVID-19 pandemic caused a huge spike in layoffs, leaving tens of millions of Americans without the employer-sponsored health insurance that had protected their families. But the 2010 Affordable Care Act offered a safety net for them - laid-off workers can sign up for replacement coverage for themselves and their families through their state insurance exchanges. And according to the Kaiser ...

Commentary: DC statehood bill is constitutionally dubious and pragmatically flawed
Columnists

Commentary: DC statehood bill is constitutionally dubious and pragmatically flawed

  • Updated

"DC should be a state. Pass it on." That's the message supporters of D.C. statehood pushed on social media late last week as the U.S. House of Representatives prepared to vote on D.C. statehood. And on June 26, for the first time in our nation's history, the majority-Democrat U.S. House of Representatives passed along party lines (save for a lone defection) a bill that would create the ...

Commentary: Trump could earn the tiniest bit of end-of-term redemption by simply putting on a mask
Columnists

Commentary: Trump could earn the tiniest bit of end-of-term redemption by simply putting on a mask

Donald Trump is responsible for a fair amount of badness in the 3 { years he's served as president of the United States: Dismantling and denigrating American institutions, encouraging white supremacy, locking up immigrant children, asking a foreign government to interfere with an American election, lying 5 million times. And those are just a few things off the top of my head. And while it's ...

Commentary: Your college may ask you to sign a waiver for harm inflicted by COVID-19. Don't do it
Columnists

Commentary: Your college may ask you to sign a waiver for harm inflicted by COVID-19. Don't do it

  • Updated

When it comes to COVID-19, a college campus is like a cruise ship, a cinema multiplex and a restaurant all rolled into one. Yet many U.S. institutions of higher education are forging ahead with on-campus, in-person classes and activities for fall terms, making campuses likely hotbeds of illness. Some students, faculty and staff will likely have permanent damage. Some will probably die. College ...

Commentary: Why Roberts stuck with precedent in the abortion case
Columnists

Commentary: Why Roberts stuck with precedent in the abortion case

Commentators have been busy trying to discern what Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr. was up to when he joined the Supreme Court's four liberals Monday in striking down a Louisiana abortion law virtually identical to a Texas statute the court overturned in 2016. Was he cynically voting to save the Republican Party from the political fallout of an anti-abortion ruling? Or maybe a concern for the ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics