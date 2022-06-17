Column: Republican cuts to shared revenue created need for Kenosha, Racine public safety referendums

This fall, voters in both Kenosha and Racine will be asked if they are willing to pay more in property taxes to fund public safety initiatives, namely hiring additional police officers and firefighters. Ethics and elections laws prevent me from commenting on the merits of the referendums from my Senate office, but I want to provide a little background and explain how we got here.

Local governments are the backbones of our communities. They are responsible for plowing roads; providing public transportation; operating our neighborhood schools; providing police and fire protections; and much more. In order to invest in these critical functions, local governments need revenue.

Support from the state – known as shared revenue – is one major source of revenue for local governments. The amount of shared revenue going from the state to county and municipal governments has been on a downward trajectory for a number of years; when Republicans took total control of state government in 2011, they supercharged the shared revenue cuts, starving local governments of crucial funds.

Between 2011 and 2021, shared revenue as a whole was cut by more than 7%. Meanwhile, they gave away billions of dollars in tax breaks to their wealthy donors and corporations.

Governor Evers has done his best in the last three and a half years to work around the Republican-dominated Legislature. He has included provisions in both his state budget proposals to increase shared revenue; legislative Republicans voted down the increases both times. Earlier this spring, Evers announced $50 million in funding for police departments, sheriff’s offices, and other public safety agencies; nearly $500,000 of that went to Kenosha and Kenosha County, and another $500,000 went to public safety in Racine, Mount Pleasant and Racine County.

Local governments need more, and they are desperate. We are seeing public safety referendums pop up all over the state. This spring, voters in Pleasant Prairie approved a $1.6 million tax levy increase, which will allow the village to hire sixteen new public safety employees. Fort Atkinson, Algoma, Seymour, Butler, Washburn, Fond du Lac, South Milwaukee, Bloomfield and Elkhorn are just some of the other Wisconsin communities that have turned to referendums to finance public safety measures. More will surely follow.

We know that Republicans will turn to their old tried-and-true playbook and try make public safety an election year issue, and there’s no doubt that it’s a concern for Wisconsin families. Republicans in Madison starved our communities to give tax cuts to millionaires and billionaires, and as a result our cities and counties have had to go turn to voters, hats in hand, to keep our families safe.

Sen. Bob Wirch represents Wisconsin’s 22nd senate district, which includes the cities of Kenosha and Racine.

