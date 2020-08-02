Coming soon: Kenosha's 'Be Counted 2020 Census Week'

They also are used to redraw the boundaries of congressional and state legislative districts and accurately determine the number of congressional seats each state has in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Why is it important to you? Responding to the census is not only your civic duty; it also affects the amount of federal funding Kenosha receives, how our community plans for the future and our representation in the Federal government.

Specifically, data from the 2020 Census are used to: ensure public services and funding for schools, hospitals and fire departments; plan new homes and businesses and improve neighborhoods; and determine how many seats Wisconsin is allocated in the House of Representatives.

In 2020, for the first time ever, the U.S. Census Bureau accepts responses online, but you can still respond by phone or mail if you prefer. Responding should take less time than it takes to finish your morning coffee.

Starting in mid-March, people began receiving a notice in the mail to complete the 2020 Census or an actual questionnaire. As a reminder, in August, the U.S. Census Bureau will begin following up in person with households that haven’t responded to the census.