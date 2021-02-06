COMMENTARY: Alt fuel corridor supports Wisconsin’s role as sustainable transportation leader

When it comes to sustainable transportation in the U.S., many assume only the East and West coasts are embracing adoption.

The reality is, Third Coast states, including Wisconsin, are proving themselves to be innovative leaders in the sustainable transportation realm.

I’m proud to serve as executive director of Wisconsin Clean Cities, one of the U.S. Department of Energy’s nearly 100 Clean Cities coalitions. The nonprofit, member-based organization serves the entire state of Wisconsin and supports the nation’s energy and economic security by building partnerships to advance affordable domestic transportation fuels, energy efficient mobility systems and other fuel-saving technologies and practices.

Alternative fuels play an important role in Wisconsin’s economic and environmental success, with more than 1,100 alternative fuel and electric vehicle charging stations across the state. Our dairy industry and governmental entities are working with renewable fuel producers and retailers to capture methane from dairy production and landfills for use and sale as renewable natural gas. Our members Dane County, Kwik Trip and Renewable Energy Group are all involved in those efforts to create profitable, sustainable solutions.