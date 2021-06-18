COMMENTARY: Arthur Cyr: President Biden’s European trip symbolizes stability

President Joe Biden’s trip to Europe provides positive confirmation of collaboration and stability among nations on both sides of the Atlantic Ocean.

This contrasts markedly with the history of the twentieth century. Total wars of unprecedented destructiveness characterized that bloody era.

So far, the twenty-first century has avoided that fate. You would not know that if you relied on major media. Much of the coverage of President Biden’s trip has been a biased melodrama, celebrating the successor to his alarming, destructive, wicked predecessor in the White House.

At both the summit of the G7 leaders in Britain and the NATO summit in Brussels, Biden has emphasized the priority of alliance relations. This is a welcome return to customary U.S. leadership.

However, Donald Trump’s destructiveness fortunately was mainly rhetorical. His complaint that Europe should do more for NATO actually is a sustained theme of U.S. administrations dating back to the early 1950s. History is the antidote to superficial commentary.