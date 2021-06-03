COMMENTARY: Biden's backwards agenda: Higher prices, higher taxes

Biden’s bloated spending proposals also include $3 trillion in new taxes which will squeeze small businesses and families alike. The last thing Americans need as we rebuild from COVID-19 is careless, hard-left spending that stifles much-needed economic growth. It gets worse: prices for everyday goods are already skyrocketing under Biden. Inflation happens when the government spends and prints too much money, weakening the power of the dollar and making everyday goods more expensive. You’re probably seeing it already. Prices on consumer goods, like meat and furniture, are rising at the fastest pace since 2008, with the price on some goods increasing by double-digit percentages. 86% of Americans are reporting rising prices on goods as diverse as groceries, gas and clothing. Economists from across the political spectrum are warning that the worst is yet to come.