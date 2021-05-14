COMMENTARY: British elections reflect strong currents of change and stability

Britain has made the month of May this year particularly important in political and electoral terms. Thanks to a combination of public health challenges, and political party changes, local and regional elections assume greater than usual importance.

In the elections just held, including English local councils and regional assemblies in Scotland and Wales, the Conservative Party emerged as the overall winner in national terms. Some media and political analysts focus on this point, but actually, the election results are complex, with other parties making gains.

The nation’s Conservative government postponed local government elections scheduled for May 2020 because of the Covid-19 pandemic. Britain, rightly known and respected for the rule of law, also has considerably broader scope than some other nations – including the United States—in addressing crises.

The lack of a written constitution provides the freedom to make – and implement quickly – sweeping changes when sufficient members of the nation’s Parliament agree circumstances so warrant. The government of Prime Minister Boris Johnson, confirmed in power with an enormous House of Commons majority in the general election of December 2019, was able to achieve this legislation without difficulty.