Commentary by Alex Whitaker of Kenosha coalition: The local threat of the Great Replacement Theory

“Jews will not replace us! You will not replace us!”

These chanted slogans and the images that accompanied them from the Unite the Right gathering in Charlottesville, Va., in 2017 sent a disturbing jolt through American society. They also brought The Great Replacement Theory out of the shadows and into the national conversation.

What is The Great Replacement Theory?

GRT is an offshoot of the older, White Genocide Theory and falls into a centuries-old lineage of antisemitic conspiracy theories and narratives centering on how “Jewish elites” were controlling politics or cultural change in the West through financial institutions and popular media.

The current form of this narrative was most famously articulated by French writer, Renaud Camus, in his work "Le Grand Remplacement" in 2011) Camus asserted that France’s white Christian population was being intentionally replaced through (non-white) non-Christian immigration and that the policies undergirding this conspiracy were being covertly orchestrated by elite figures in the French government. This theory was picked up by Right-wing political groups across Europe and North America and woven into their mobilizing narratives.

In the more recent iterations of GRT (which are usually dubbed merely, “Replacement Theory”), media personalities and politicians are careful to bypass racial/ethnic identification of these “elites” and use more general identifiers such as “Globalist” or “Hollywood” instead of “Jewish”.

This messaging is proving effective. A 2022 survey study carried out by the AP-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research revealed that 32% of Americans think that a group of people are trying to replace native-born Americans with immigrants for electoral gains and 29% express concern that increased immigration will result in native-born Americans losing economic, political, and cultural influence.

Critics of this theory have pointed not only to its lack of factual basis but also the reasonable likelihood of violence in situations where this theory is believed to be true. While Camus has condemned violent actions carried out in embrace of his theory, GRT was specifically cited in the writings of the mass murderers who carried out the following racially/ethically-motivated attacks: Pittsburgh (2018), Christchurch (2019), El Paso (2019), and Buffalo (2022).

But mass shootings are not the only violent actions spurred by GRT’s proliferation. Since 2012, antisemitic incidents (Harassment, Vandalism, or Assault) in the U.S. have risen 193%, with large increases following presidential election years (Anti-Defamation League, 2021).

Sadly, antisemitic actions are being carried out in Kenosha.

In May of this year, a string of antisemitic literature drops brought GRT’s narrative of hate to Kenosha. The Allendale and Sunnyside neighborhoods were hit first. Then, the students of at least two KUSD High Schools were targeted. The literature told students that they could not trust their teachers as they too were “being lied to." The links provided thrust our neighbors and young people into a web of hate-fueled conspiracies directly promoting or orbiting GRT.

This is a local attempt to convince, recruit, and radicalize around hate. And the national legitimization of GRT (or Replacement Theory) for political purposes undoubtedly make these local efforts all the more effective, putting our local Jewish neighbors at greater risk of being victims of violence.

That is why we must confront the use of these antisemitic conspiracy theories for the purpose of radicalization at the national, regional, and local levels.