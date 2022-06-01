Commentary by Carthage College's Stephanie Mitchell: Legislatures should not decide which truths about history to be taught

Gov. Tony Evers recently vetoed a bill that would have made Wisconsin join dozens of other states in regulating how history is taught in K-12 public schools. Our legislators are concerned that U.S. history, if taught in a particular way, might harm some children. Presumably, these concerns stem from all the talk about critical race theory.

On one hand, we should acknowledge that it would be wrong to deliberately make any child feel guilty for the actions of others in the past. If a teacher is found to be singling out any child or group of children on the basis of their race, sex, religion, or any other marker of difference, their principal should address the actions immediately.

On the other hand, it is not possible to teach history well without making students feel uncomfortable some of the time. If they are paying attention, they will realize that the world they inhabit is not fair — and that the reason is always history. One of my students literally tattooed on her arm, “History is everything.” It is.

There are many good reasons to promote patriotism. We do, after all, want our future citizens to keep paying their taxes, volunteering for the military, and serving on jury duty when called.

Every year, however, I ask my students bluntly whether they would prefer to be taught a sanitized version of U.S. history, omitting or glossing over the uglier pieces while highlighting our noblest moments. Every single year, they say no.

Real history is messy. Our finest heroes were always flawed. Our greatest triumphs were always achieved alongside ignominious failures.

Real history also isn’t always appropriate for all ages. We should no more teach first-graders about what really happened between the settler state and the First Peoples than we should teach them about the Holocaust.

Teaching real history well is hard. I have spent decades working on it, and most days I’m still not sure I’ve hit the mark. There are some things, however, about which I am certain:

First, it should not be up to the Legislature to decide which truths can and can’t be taught in the classroom.

Second, our teachers and our schools need our support. We should stop blaming them for everything that’s wrong and start celebrating the work they do to build up our communities.

Finally, learning about injustices in the past is entirely compatible with patriotism. If students learn that people who look like them did terrible things in the past, they may feel uncomfortable. If they learn that they have personally benefited from ancestors who exploited others, they may feel ashamed. We should not be afraid, whatever their response.

I have seen discomfort transform into a righteous fury and determination to do better. It is one of the great privileges of being a history teacher to watch this process unfold.

I intend to follow my students’ lead as we struggle together to make this a more perfect union. Instead of trying to protect young people from the past, we should trust them with our future.

Stephanie Mitchell is the Valor Distinguished Professor in the Humanities at Carthage College.

