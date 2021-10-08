COMMENTARY: Congress must act now to give Wisconsinites fair drug prices

Susan from Wisconsin is a perfect example of why Congress needs to pass legislation to bring down the costs of prescription drugs. She recently told us that no one — including herself — should be forced to choose between buying groceries or their prescribed medications.

Sadly, Susan is far from alone. In a recent AARP survey, more than half of voters age 50-plus were worried about being able to afford the medications they or their family members need. It’s no wonder that older adults worry about the cost of prescription drugs.

AARP has tracked price trends for nearly two decades, and our research consistently finds that the prices for brand name medications most often used by seniors are increasing much faster than prices for other goods and services.

Our newest Rx Price Watch Report looked at specialty drugs that treat complex, chronic conditions and found that the average cost to use one of these drugs for a year was $84,442 in 2020. That’s nearly three times the average annual income of someone on Medicare. This can’t go on. Congress must act, and they must act now.