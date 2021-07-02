COMMENTARY: Demonstrate patriotism with support for alternative fuels and technologies

When I was growing up, patriotism was never more on display than around the Fourth of July.

Nearly every house on the block raised the flag and we’d all gather for parades in our red, white and blue attire before attending fireworks displays after the sun went down.

My parents’ generation expressed patriotism in much larger ways, including as an act of service to country in World War II. Those who stayed on the home front helped with patriotic efforts by participating in scrap drives, collecting metal for recycling to be used in building support equipment for the war effort.

Today, Americans can and should band together with the same sense of patriotic pride of the World War II scrap drives in supporting the use and adoption of sustainable, domestic transportation fuels and technologies. Our organization, Wisconsin Clean Cities, strives to do this each and every day. Our nonprofit organization is one of the U.S. Department of Energy’s more than 75 Clean Cities coalitions. The organizations support the nation’s energy and economic security by building partnerships to advance affordable domestic transportation fuels, energy efficient mobility systems and other fuel-saving technologies and practices.