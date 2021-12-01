Commentary: Farm to school program brings nutritional benefits

Right now, there is a petition circulating online. A student at Indian Trail High School and Academy started it. The subject? The quality of school food currently being served to students.

At the time of this writing, the petition has garnered more than 2400 signatures.

At the School Board meeting on Nov. 16, a half dozen students and adults commented on the poor quality of school food, saying that it is often past dates and spoiled. Several students stated that the chicken is often served raw. Some students reported that their classmates have gotten sick after eating food from the cafeteria. Still others said that they know kids who would rather go hungry than eat the meal provided.

Since the advent of the pandemic, we know that all school functions and processes have been negatively affected. However, even with the storm of challenges facing KUSD school faculty, staff, and officials, we must address this issue immediately.

Obviously, this is a dangerous and unacceptable situation that puts our children’s physical and emotional health at risk.

Remember that salmonella, clostridium perfringens, E. coli, and campylobacter are real bacteria found in improperly cooked meats. They cause significant harm including gastroenteritis, enteric fever, food poisoning and even death. These bacteria and illnesses don’t care that KUSD may have other problems or priorities.

In addition to the known health risks posed by eating raw and rotten meat products, there are other issues to consider. For example, it is well documented that children feel, behave, focus, and perform better after eating a nutritious meal. The same is true for children who feel respected, and cared for. Clearly, the school lunches that led to the petition do not encourage the children to feel anything except unappreciated, degraded, and sick with disgust. Add to that, the kids’ ability to behave, focus, and perform also plummet. Mind you, all of this occurs even if they don’t eat the food.

The good news is there is a viable solution. The option we would like to suggest is a Farm to School program.

Farm to School (F2S) is a program created and supported by the USDA. According to the National Farm to School Network website (https://www.farmtoschool.org/about/what-is-farm-to-school):

“Farm to School consists of 3 core elements: 1. Procurement, 2. Education, 3. School Gardens.” Furthermore, the site goes on to say “Farm to School efforts enrich the connection communities have with fresh, healthy food and local food producers by changing food purchasing and education practices at schools and early care and education sites.

Farm to School implementation differs by location but always includes one or more of the following:

Procurement: Local foods are purchased, promoted and served in the cafeteria or as a snack or taste-test;

School gardens: Students engage in hands-on learning through gardening; and

Education: Students participate in education activities related to agriculture, food, health, or nutrition.”

Sheboygan and Manitowoc have great F2S examples that KUSD could follow. As far back as 2015, Manitowoc created a successful Farm to School model. Sheboygan followed suit in 2017. Their roadmap is already documented. In both cases, their F2S programs were instrumental in both increasing access to healthy food in the form of garden fresh produce for the students and purchasing cafeteria food supplies directly from local farmers.

What are the benefits of F2S?

It can be implemented at all grade levels (elementary, middle, high school).

Children would have access to the freshest, locally grown farm produce.

It could eliminate the dependence on processed, mass-produced, low nutritional quality food-like products.

It supports the local economy.

It supports local farmers.

It decreases the volume of greenhouse gases produced by long-distance transportation.

Children would be eating less mass-produced and processed foods.

Children would be eating less salt, fat, and sugar, while consuming more nutritionally valuable foods.

All the above leads to healthier kids who could grow up to be healthier adults.

What are the risks if no action is taken?

Our children continue getting sick and possibly dying from foodborne illnesses related to school food.

There would be lawsuits filed against KUSD resulting from failure to correct a known, well documented, and potentially life-threatening problem.

Our children will exhibit poor and declining performance/focus throughout the day.

Our children’s behavioral issues will escalate.

School meals are the only meals some children receive. These children often prefer to go hungry than eat rotten food. If that is the case for these kids, then they won’t get a meal at all.

Kids are the most valuable and most vulnerable section of the population. As the most vulnerable, they have neither autonomy nor agency. Meaning it is 100% the adult's responsibility to make sure they have their basic needs met. Food is the most basic need. We have a moral and ethical obligation to meet this need, especially when providing food for large numbers of school children. Implementing F2S could hold answers that we would otherwise overlook.

Meryl Fury, MS, RN, and Carrie Bruno, PharmD, are members of The American College of Lifestyle Medicine.

