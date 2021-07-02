Commentary from Art Cyr: Afghanistan lessons for Americans and the world

“The partnership between Afghanistan and the United States is not ending.”

That was President Joe Biden’s declaration of support as he met on June 25 with Afghanistan leaders Ashraf Ghani and Abdullah Abdullah.

The U.S. is committed to withdrawing military forces by Sept. 11, 2021, but other aid will continue. That symbolic date is the 20th anniversary of the al Qaeda terrorist attacks, followed by international military invasion and occupation of the country.

The extreme fundamentalist Taliban regime that sheltered al Qaeda terrorists was overthrown. Ever since, the international community has worked to create a strong central government and representative political system.

Ghani and Abdullah are an odd couple, bitter rivals who wrestled for power following the disputed 2019 presidential election. Ghani won the election by over ten percentage points, but Abdullah contested the outcome. Now, they cooperate.

The two leaders worked out a shared governance arrangement that so far has functioned effectively. Their collaboration is one promising sign amid the uncertainty facing their nation after the withdrawal.