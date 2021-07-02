 Skip to main content
Commentary from Art Cyr: Afghanistan lessons for Americans and the world
COMMENTARY

“The partnership between Afghanistan and the United States is not ending.”

America is just days away from ending its longest war.Officials expect all but a handful of U.S. troops to be out of Afghanistan by the Fourth of July with other coalition forces following soon after.But things in Afghanistan seem to be getting worse. The Taliban is seizing more districts all over the country some with significant strategic value.The top American general in Afghanistan warns deploying militias to help the government's over-extended security forces risk plunging it into yet another civil war."As we start talking about how does this all end, the way it must end for the Afghan people is something that revolves around a political solution. I have also said that if you don't reduce the violence that political solution becomes more and more difficult," said Gen. Austin Miller.Gen. Miller says it's too soon to judge the legacy of America's nearly 20-year involvement in Afghanistan.But the country's former president wasn't so forgiving."The campaign was not against extremism or terrorism, the campaign was more against afghan villages and homes; putting afghan people in prisons, creating prisons in our own country against our people and bombing our villages. That was very wrong," said former Afghanistan President Hamid Karzai.And it's turned some Afghans against their own for working with the U.S. Forces.

That was President Joe Biden’s declaration of support as he met on June 25 with Afghanistan leaders Ashraf Ghani and Abdullah Abdullah.

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani

Ghani

The U.S. is committed to withdrawing military forces by Sept. 11, 2021, but other aid will continue. That symbolic date is the 20th anniversary of the al Qaeda terrorist attacks, followed by international military invasion and occupation of the country.

The extreme fundamentalist Taliban regime that sheltered al Qaeda terrorists was overthrown. Ever since, the international community has worked to create a strong central government and representative political system.

Ghani and Abdullah are an odd couple, bitter rivals who wrestled for power following the disputed 2019 presidential election. Ghani won the election by over ten percentage points, but Abdullah contested the outcome. Now, they cooperate.

The two leaders worked out a shared governance arrangement that so far has functioned effectively. Their collaboration is one promising sign amid the uncertainty facing their nation after the withdrawal.

Serious negotiations aimed at bringing peace to Afghanistan have now reached and surpassed the nine-month mark. Many knowledgeable observers are surprised, in some cases amazed, that the discussions have taken place at all.

Representatives of the government of Afghanistan and the Taliban movement continue their direct peace negotiations in Doha, capital of the Persian Gulf state of Qatar. The two sides have persevered, impressively, since last September.

In February 2020, after nearly two decades of occupation, the U.S. government and the Taliban signed a formal agreement for the phased withdrawal of international troops. The accord includes detailed stipulations to help protect the population and discourage the return of terrorists.

Context is important. Afghanistan has no established history of formal representative elections, Western-style rule of law, or effective national government. Powerful local tribal leaders are primary. They establish the rules, maintain social order, command exceptionally lethal warriors.

At the same time, the Taliban today experiences limitations. The movement remains markedly unpopular with the population at large. Islamic extremism lacks international strength.

The Soviet Union, after years of de facto control over the national government in Kabul, in 1979 launched a massive military invasion. A decade of unconventional warfare followed before Moscow finally accepted defeat and withdrew.

President Jimmy Carter demonstrated aggressive, effective leadership in supplying weapons and related support for the Mujahideen warriors who fought the Soviet military. President Ronald Reagan expanded aid to include vital Stinger anti-aircraft missiles.

The frustrating aspects of Afghanistan today can mask positive changes such as reasonably honest elections, and rapidly expanding political participation of women. Technology spreads steadily even to remote rural areas. Cellphones, the Internet, and traditional television are in even isolated communities.

Wider historical and political context is important, especially for Americans who characteristically are impatient and present-focused. Youssef Aboul-Enein, a U.S. Navy officer, is one talented scholar and analyst who provides such context.

Major East-West trade routes traverse the region since ancient times. Diego Garcia in the Indian Ocean, leased from Britain in 1966, contains major American military facilities.

Great Britain’s long-term approach is a good guide. Historically, in South Asia as elsewhere, they combined economic and political with military tools. They emphasize human intelligence, in contrast to American preference for technology. Above all, we must be uncharacteristically patient.

Ultimately, the Afghan people are responsible for their own political future.

+1 
Arthur I. Cyr

Arthur I. Cyr is Clausen Distinguished Professor at Carthage College and the author of “After the Cold War” (NYU and Palgrave/Macmillan). Contact: acyr@carthage.edu.

