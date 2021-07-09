Commentary from Art Cyr: China’s Communist Party celebrates 100 Years

The Communist Party of China turned 100 years old on July 1. A century is a major benchmark, clearly even for communists.

China’s rulers in Beijing marked the centennial with grand celebrations and displays. Ceremonies and speeches have exalted the party, the regime and — above all — President Xi Jinping.

Xi became general secretary of China’s Communist Party and chairman of the Central Military Commission in 2012, and President of the People’s Republic of China in 2013. Over the years since, now approaching a decade, he has been centralizing and expanding the power and control of China’s harsh and brutal government.

Above all, he works relentlessly to promote himself. Undeniably, an increasingly extreme cult of personality is now established.

True disciples of Karl Marx focus on grand theories of economic determinism, not the difficult realities of actual life. Living day to day underscores the importance of the passage of time, and other ultimately uncontrollable aspects of our human existence.

Unavoidably, communists are also human, just like the rest of us. The most dedicated disciples of Marx indulge themselves in the belief that they are in effect history’s elite, personifying the inevitable evolution of economy and society, superior to others.