Commentary from Art Cyr: International law and public health strengthened

At the end of March 2020, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres proclaimed that the COVID-19 pandemic is the greatest threat to the planet since World War II. Guterres is a politician who served as prime minister of Portugal.

That claim might be a slight exaggeration. The decades following the war included the Cold War with periodic confrontations between the nuclear-armed superpowers, wars that could have escalated, and international virus pandemics in 1957-58 and 1968-69.

Polio was a frightful disease that targeted infants and children. Dr. Jonas Salk and associates mercifully developed an effective vaccine in 1955. The scourge of smallpox was not eradicated until 1980. Guterres, clearly carried away by his own rhetoric, completely ignored post-World War II history.

Also, in April last year, Director-General Qu Dongyu of the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), told agriculture ministers of the G20 (Group of 20) that protecting world food supplies from contamination would be a high priority. The G20 includes nations with sizable but still industrializing economies.

Qu is the first FAO leader from China, where the pandemic began. The G7 and G20 are involved now in determining the origins. This leader’s important speech drew little notice.