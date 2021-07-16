Commentary from Art Cyr: Monopoly power is less dangerous today than in the past

The hills are alive with the sounds of lawyers, often on phones, discussing matters of monopoly and antitrust. President Biden’s just-issued executive order to encourage commercial competition will reinforce the powerful trend.

This development clearly is important. Twentieth century antitrust activity involved the telephone, but use then was mainly for conversation over landlines.

In May 2021, trial began in San Francisco involving Apple and Epic Games. When the maker of the extremely popular game Fortnite refused to require using the Apple app store, and thereby paying a 30 percent surcharge, the store removed the game. Apple is the target of a number of other lawsuits, some alleging patent infringement.

Also in May, Karl Racine, aggressive Attorney General for Washington, D.C., sued Amazon. The behemoth allegedly strong-arms third-party sellers to fix prices.

This month, attorneys general of 36 states and the District of Columbia sued Google. The global giant reportedly is too aggressive in restricting consumers to the inclusive operating system for Android phones, including apps and services.