Commentary from Art Cyr: Our crucial Supreme Court

That decision is now law and precedent. Justices should pursue the law, not personal preference.

In this sense, Gorsuch was right. Our common law system is the foundation of our government. Judges should not make decisions lightly or arbitrarily. They rarely do, especially at the federal level. Yet intense partisanship charges the most controversial, visible issues, including those just cited.

Therefore, we should remember the great majority of Supreme Court decisions are not 5-4, but involve margins more substantial. Such cases can also be extremely controversial.

An excellent example is the 2011 decision in Snyder v. Phelps regarding freedom of speech. In an 8 to 1 decision, the court determined a “religious” group could picket military funerals, despite the added suffering imposed on those bereaved. The bigoted “church” lusts after publicity, pursued in disgusting ways, and will not be named here. The First Amendment protects their free speech, and ours.