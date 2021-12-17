 Skip to main content
Commentary

Commentary from Carthage's Art Cyr: Remembering two great leaders

Americans have witnessed the passing of two particularly significant leaders during the final months of this year. Former Senator Bob Dole has died this month, retired general and former Secretary of State Colin Powell in late October.

Both personify commitment to public service, effective leadership and tenacious determination to overcome significant barriers. Each man demonstrates willingness to operate in pragmatic fashion to achieve results.

Each experienced harsh political setbacks. The electorate rejected as well as rewarded the senator. Administration colleagues, operating more privately, undercut the dedicated military officer.

Bob Dole lay in state Thursday at the U.S. Capitol, as the president and others gathered to pay tribute to a "giant of our history" who served the country in war and in politics with pragmatism, self-deprecating wit and a bygone era's sense of common civility and compromise. President Joe Biden, a longtime friend, said Dole, the former Republican senator, presidential contender and World War II veteran, should have the final word as he read from his colleague of 25 years' own plea for the country to come together and find common ground. "Truth of the matter is, as divided as we are, the only way forward for democracy is unity — consensus -- the only way," Biden told those gathered. "We may follow his wisdom and his timeless truth and reach consensus on the basic fundamental principles we all agree on." The morning ceremony brought about 100 invited guests and congressional leaders as Dole's casket, draped with the American flag, sat under the dome. Dole, who served nearly 36 years in Congress, died Sunday at the age of 98. Biden said Dole "belongs here, in this place, this temple to liberty and temple to possibility." The president said of Dole: "He, too, was a giant of our history." The service will be the first of several in Washington commemorating Dole's life and legacy.

Together, these two outstanding men provide fascinating similarities and contrasts. Both served with dedication in the military. Each served in a combat theatre. Each overcame wounds and carried on, to achieve impressive success.

As a child in Kansas farm country, young Robert Dole experienced first-hand the physical as well as economic devastation of the Great Depression. Dust storms in the 1930s destroyed crops, punishing families already injured by the nationwide — and global — economic collapse that began in 1929.

People are also reading…

The Dole family moved into the basement of their home. They rented out the residential portion upstairs to provide essential income.

A gifted athlete, young Bob Dole lettered in basketball, football and track in high school in his hometown of Russell, Kansas. He hoped to become a surgeon.

World War II intervened.

Dole became an infantry officer in the U.S. Army, where he volunteered for the legendary 10th Mountain Division. In 1943, during combat in Italy, he exposed himself to German fire while aiding a wounded comrade and was himself hit.

Bob Dole the exceptional athlete, also voted best looking by his high school class, came home from war largely paralyzed, encased in a body cast. He spent over three years in the hospital, much of that time in surgery, struggling to recover from devastating wounds.

Dole entered the U.S. Senate in 1969. He served for nearly three decades, evolving from conservative to respected pragmatist who got things done.

In 1976, President Gerald Ford selected Dole as running mate. Dole’s abrasive style contributed to the defeat of the ticket by Democratic nominees Jimmy Carter and Walter Mondale.

Dole later quipped, “I went for the jugular — my own.” In 1996, after two earlier failures, he achieved the Republican nomination for president. Bill Clinton won the election.

For Colin Powell, the U.S. Army was the vehicle to the top. He rose from tactical combat unit leader in Vietnam, where he was wounded during two tours, to chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

Former US Secretary of State Colin Powell died last month of complications from Covid-19 at the age of 84.

Along the way, he was national security adviser to President Ronald Reagan. Powell is the first African-American to hold these jobs, and others.

He spent four unhappy years as secretary of state during President George W. Bush’s first term. Increasing policy disagreements with Vice President Richard Cheney and Defense Secretary Donald Rumsfeld led to isolation and eventual departure.

After retiring from government service, Powell devoted himself to writing his serious, informative memoirs. He directed great effort to launching America’s Promise, a youth service organization.

In the 1990s, a strong grassroots movement developed promoting Powell for president. This writer became involved to a degree. A comprehensive range of people and occupations participated in this very genuine, authentic populist movement. Ultimately, for family reasons, he declined to pursue that course.

Bob Dole and Colin Powell both overcame significant barriers, economic and social, to serve at the top of our government. Salute them.

Arthur I. Cyr is Clausen Distinguished Professor at Carthage College and author of “After the Cold War” (NYU Press and Palgrave/Macmillan). Contact Art at acyr@carthage.edu.

