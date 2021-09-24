Commentary from Dr. Art Cyr: California dreaming and recall elections: The system wins

California Gov. Gavin Newsom has survived a recall election, but that is not his victory. Collecting enough voter signatures to trigger a recall election confirms broad dissatisfaction with government leadership. The actual winner is the recall system itself, which allows voters to express discontent between scheduled elections.

California politics places a premium on citizen participation, building on a rich, at times radical and raw, history linked to the Progressive Movement of the early twentieth century. The successful recall of unpopular Gov. Gray Davis in 2003 witnessed a large and bizarre collection of candidates, many of whom made victor Arnold Schwarzenegger appear mild by comparison. The latest California recall election had a similar “inclusive” collection of contenders.

During the Great Depression, California was a hotbed of religious as well as political extremists. Dr. Francis Townsend’s crackpot movement to pay a generous pension to everyone over 60 who would swear not to work, and to spend the money immediately, started in Long Beach. Sinclair Lewis’ fictional evangelist Elmer Gantry was based on real-life Bible beaters and bamboozlers found in startlingly large numbers in Southern California.