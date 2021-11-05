Commentary from Dr. Art Cyr: News flash: Washington is guaranteed to be in conflict

Democratic senators Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona have gained prominence, gathered influence, and are taking heat from other Democrats as well as biased media for their opposition to White House plans, as currently proposed. In the evenly divided 50-50 Senate, their opposition has proven decisive so far.

Yet legislative battles, with intraparty as well as partisan division, is nothing new. An instructive, telling example is the retirement of Speaker John Boehner, R-Ohio. His September 2015 announcement stunned everyone, including friends and allies. Boehner concluded an especially difficult tour serving in that top leadership post.

Boehner as speaker was a partisan Republican but also a dedicated legislator. He rightly takes pride in having gotten laws passed. That meant compromising occasionally with Democrats while working simultaneously to hold together increasingly fractious House Republicans.

In 2013, Republicans managed to shut down the government as part of the effort to derail the Affordable Care Act. Democrats led by President Barack Obama used this to political advantage. Boehner’s decision made another shutdown less likely, deflecting far-right Republicans.