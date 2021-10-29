Commentary from Dr. Art Cyr: Remember Cuban missile crisis lessons

Kennedy and his advisers spent a week debating options. At the start of the crisis, there was strong sentiment, especially among the Joint Chiefs of Staff, for a conventional air attack followed by invasion of Cuba.

JFK imaginatively decided instead on a naval quarantine as the U.S. first step. His televised speech on October 22 demanded removal of the missiles and laid out initial moves. Until Khrushchev on October 28 agreed to withdrawal of the missiles, Armageddon loomed.

Years after the crisis, surviving policy makers from Cuba, the Soviet Union and the U.S. initiated a series of meetings, which have revealed important new information. Soviet commanders in Cuba already had shorter-range nuclear-armed missiles, and at least for a time authority to use them in the event of an American invasion.

Soviet submarine commanders had nuclear-armed torpedoes. One Soviet sub nearly launched against the harassing U.S. Navy ships.

Soviet naval officer Vasili Arkhipov refused to concur with two other senior officers who favored launching a nuclear torpedo. Almost single-handedly, he defused the terrifying situation, in a sweltering submerged sub, and prevented nuclear war.