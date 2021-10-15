Commentary from Dr. Art Cyr: The French connection

The government of France bitterly denounced Australia’s decision to purchase nuclear submarines from the United States and Britain. One byproduct is cancellation of a sale of French conventional subs to Canberra, the Australian capital.

French outrage is not exactly justified. France stands out as a nationalist nation, with special insecurities. In 2015, France agreed to supply two aircraft carriers to Russia. Paris cancelled the deal only after sustained pressure from allies.

In 2019, President Emmanuel Macron of France issued a dramatic declaration in favor of European independence from NATO, and the United States. Instead, he preferred a European military organization, accompanied by a separate diplomatic role in the world.

This dream, like others from France’s leaders, has not become reality.

Since World War II, France has followed a singularly independent role regarding Europe and especially the United States, particularly after General Charles de Gaulle became president in the late 1950s. In the midst of growing disagreements and acrimony, in 1966 France demanded that NATO depart the nation. Alliance headquarters was moved to Belgium. In 2009, France returned to full participation in the alliance.