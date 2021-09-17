Commentary from Dr. Art Cyr: U.S. still standing, despite spending – Why?

John Quelch, the dean of the University of Miami Herbert Business School, joined Cheddar to talk about the significance of the first phone call between President Joe Biden and China’s President Xi Jinping since February. He noted that while the two superpowers disagree on a host of topics, t…

“I am shocked, shocked to find … gambling …”

This famous statement from cynical Captain Renault, played by Claude Rains in the classic film “Casablanca,” applies to analysis of government debt. Those most righteous are suspect. Context is important when evaluating debt.

Last month marked the 10th anniversary of the dramatic downgrade of United States government debt by influential ratings agency Standard & Poor’s in 2011. Solemnly, the self-appointed guardians of fiscal probity reduced the U.S. from the prized AAA rating.

Yet little note has been taken of this decade benchmark. That is partly because S&P is declining in influence.

In February 2015, the company announced payment of $1.38 billion to settle federal fraud charges regarding ratings of mortgage-backed investments. Collapse of these securities triggered the global financial meltdown that began in 2007.

The agreement came two years after the U.S. Justice Department began the prosecution. Authorities focused on March to October 2007, just before the market failed. The indictment alleged warnings from the industry’s own analysts were ignored for at least three years.