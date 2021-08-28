Commentary from Dr. Arthur I. Cyr: Disaster in Afghanistan – What next?

The terrible disaster now unfolding in Afghanistan is a destructive reversal for the United States, and a serious policy and leadership failure on the part of President Joe Biden and his senior associates. However, the collapse of the established government institutions in Afghanistan is not a strategic defeat for the U.S. — not yet.

The unwillingness of the administration to anticipate, at least at the top, and prepare for this scenario is a major failure. Rest assured that the background of the debacle will be investigated, though this will only unfold over time in Congress, the media and elsewhere.

The fact that the Democrats hold majorities in both houses, along with the White House, means their party’s Congressional leaders will not encourage aggressive fact-finding hearings. However, the power of these leaders is limited, and the scale of a failure this significant means there will be Democrats along with Republicans who will press for investigation.

Most striking is that the American withdrawal from Afghanistan has unfolded contrary to customary procedures, as well as common sense. Normally, civilians leave first, then the military, with a rear guard securing exits as long as necessary.