Commentary from Dr. James Boulter: Climate choices: Scenes From 2050

While some of these future scenes may appear unrecognizable, others already feel too familiar. However, they are all based on projections for the Midwest in 2050, reported in one of the most respected authorities in climate science, this year’s 6th Assessment Report of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC). This report clearly indicates that if we fail to meet the globally accepted climate targets of no more than 1.5 or 2 degrees Celsius by century’s end, such impacts — and worse — are much more likely to happen.

This past summer, as climate change-fueled weather events routinely dominated the news around the country, the number of events attributable to climate disruption — each with damages exceeding $1 billion — had already topped the U.S. annual average by early July. That was before most of the hurricanes and storms hammered the South and East and record-setting wildfires and heatwaves scorched the West. It has become obvious to almost everyone we’re now feeling the effects of climate change. But what is less widely known is that these current climate disasters — both here in the U.S. and around the world — are already exceeding scientific projections from earlier IPCC reports.