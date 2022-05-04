Commentary from State Rep. Tip McGuire: Worker misclassification costly for workers, taxpayers

My number one priority as a state representative will always be to stand up for the middle class and working families. That is why I am so concerned about reports of rampant worker misclassification, particularly in the large-scale construction industry from out-of-state contractors, in our region and across the state.

This practice not only exploits the workers, but it also results in tax evasion and fraud that impacts everyone.

Misclassification occurs when employees of large-scale construction companies are misclassified as ‘independent contractors’ or paid cash off the books all together. We know that many good, local, responsible large-scale tax-paying construction companies play by the rules and treat their workers fairly. Unfortunately, there is a disturbing trend emerging in the past handful of years of large-scale companies who have won bids on very large construction projects, bringing in workers from out-of-state, paying them low wages in under-the-table cash payments and dodging their fair share of taxes. This unfair practice has wide-reaching impacts on taxpayers, the construction industry, and the workers themselves.

Each year, hardworking Wisconsinites pay their taxes to ensure access to the government services we need, such as our first responders, good roads and highways, and our public education system. Misclassification practices are a form of tax and insurance fraud. By failing to declare their workers employees, companies bidding on large projects often avoid paying payroll taxes, unemployment insurance tax, and the appropriate workers compensation premium. It is estimated that the State of Wisconsin loses millions of dollars every year due to these deceptive practices, robbing our communities of funds for our schools, roads, public safety, and other critical programs.

For workers in these work arrangements, cash payments are often the initial draw to the work, but the hidden costs can be devastating. The workers often do not realize that by taking cash payments they are not eligible for worker protections that come with employee status, such as unemployment insurance and a healthy Social Security check upon retirement.

This puts them in the precarious situation of being one workplace injury away from being unemployed without any safety net to keep them afloat while they heal. Besides the costs of missing out on these payroll taxes, taxpayers also bear the burden of emergency room visits that will ultimately be paid for by law-abiding taxpayers. The companies that employed these workers simply cast them aside and find another worker to pay under the table.

You may be shocked to learn that not only is this practice rampant within the large-scale construction industry, but this practice happens all the time on taxpayer-funded projects. This is deeply concerning for a number of reasons. First and foremost, tax cheats should not be the recipients of massive multi-million dollar tax subsidies funded by those who actually pay their taxes.

While every single taxpayer in the state bears the burden of covering the costs of these deceptive practices, those in the construction industry who do things the right way lose the most. Cheating contractors win low-ball bids for large-scale construction projects while honest contractors who play by the rules have trouble competing for these bids. This creates a vicious cycle of tax cheating, leading to more taxpayer funds coming in, more tax cheating, on and on while we all pay the price.

While this misclassification problem is ongoing, I am encouraged that Gov. Evers and others across the state are taking this issue seriously. In 2019, the Governor announced a Joint Task Force on Tax Fraud and Worker Misclassification through the Department of Workforce Development. The task force, comprised of honest employers and workers alike, has done important work in helping identify this problem and increase awareness, but more must be done to stop it and prosecute it.

The department needs more resources to actually go into the field and catch these bad actors red-handed. This should be a no-brainer: these tax cheats need to be held accountable, and back taxes they owe would pay for the extra enforcement costs many, many times over.

State Rep. Tip McGuire, D-Kenosha, represents the 64th District in the Wisconsin State Assembly, which includes parts of Kenosha, Somers, Racine, Mount Pleasant and all of the Village of Elmwood Park.

