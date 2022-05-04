Commentary from State Rep. Tip McGuire: Worker misclassification costly for workers, taxpayers

My number one priority as a state representative will always be to stand up for the middle class and working families. That is why I am so concerned about reports of rampant worker misclassification, particularly in the large-scale construction industry from out-of-state contractors, in our region and across the state.
This practice not only exploits the workers, but it also results in tax evasion and fraud that impacts everyone.
Misclassification occurs when employees of large-scale construction companies are misclassified as ‘independent contractors’ or paid cash off the books all together. We know that many good, local, responsible large-scale tax-paying construction companies play by the rules and treat their workers fairly. Unfortunately, there is a disturbing trend emerging in the past handful of years of large-scale companies who have won bids on very large construction projects, bringing in workers from out-of-state, paying them low wages in under-the-table cash payments and dodging their fair share of taxes. This unfair practice has wide-reaching impacts on taxpayers, the construction industry, and the workers themselves.
Each year, hardworking Wisconsinites pay their taxes to ensure access to the government services we need, such as our first responders, good roads and highways, and our public education system. Misclassification practices are a form of tax and insurance fraud. By failing to declare their workers employees, companies bidding on large projects often avoid paying payroll taxes, unemployment insurance tax, and the appropriate workers compensation premium. It is estimated that the State of Wisconsin loses millions of dollars every year due to these deceptive practices, robbing our communities of funds for our schools, roads, public safety, and other critical programs.
For workers in these work arrangements, cash payments are often the initial draw to the work, but the hidden costs can be devastating. The workers often do not realize that by taking cash payments they are not eligible for worker protections that come with employee status, such as unemployment insurance and a healthy Social Security check upon retirement.
This puts them in the precarious situation of being one workplace injury away from being unemployed without any safety net to keep them afloat while they heal. Besides the costs of missing out on these payroll taxes, taxpayers also bear the burden of emergency room visits that will ultimately be paid for by law-abiding taxpayers. The companies that employed these workers simply cast them aside and find another worker to pay under the table.
You may be shocked to learn that not only is this practice rampant within the large-scale construction industry, but this practice happens all the time on taxpayer-funded projects. This is deeply concerning for a number of reasons. First and foremost, tax cheats should not be the recipients of massive multi-million dollar tax subsidies funded by those who actually pay their taxes.
While every single taxpayer in the state bears the burden of covering the costs of these deceptive practices, those in the construction industry who do things the right way lose the most. Cheating contractors win low-ball bids for large-scale construction projects while honest contractors who play by the rules have trouble competing for these bids. This creates a vicious cycle of tax cheating, leading to more taxpayer funds coming in, more tax cheating, on and on while we all pay the price.
While this misclassification problem is ongoing, I am encouraged that Gov. Evers and others across the state are taking this issue seriously. In 2019, the Governor announced a Joint Task Force on Tax Fraud and Worker Misclassification through the Department of Workforce Development. The task force, comprised of honest employers and workers alike, has done important work in helping identify this problem and increase awareness, but more must be done to stop it and prosecute it.
The department needs more resources to actually go into the field and catch these bad actors red-handed. This should be a no-brainer: these tax cheats need to be held accountable, and back taxes they owe would pay for the extra enforcement costs many, many times over.
1 of 10
Assembly District 94
MICHELLE STOCKER
Previous split: +2 R
New split: +1 R
Incumbent: Rep. Steve Doyle, D-Onalaska, first elected in 2011.
Synopsis: Doyle is running against Republican Ryan Huebsch, a legislative aide whose father Mike Huebsch held the seat until 2010. Serving a district covering suburban La Crosse County, Doyle's historical success in beating Republican challengers in Western Wisconsin reflects that of retiring longtime U.S. Rep. Ron Kind, D-La Crosse, whose district also leans Republican. But even with the marginally less Republican lean, Doyle faces a hurdle in staving off Republican challengers with Kind's absence and historical midterm successes for the party not in presidential power.
Open seat: Retiring Rep. Beth Meyers, D-Bayfield, was first elected in 2014.
Synopsis: Ashland business owner and Republican Chanz Green is running against Democratic candidate Kevin Schanning to represent the rural northern Wisconsin district. Without Meyers' incumbency — and name recognition — along with the district's slight Republican lean under the Legislature's maps, Green has a growing chance to flip a district not held by a Republican since the late 1980s.
Open seat: Retiring Rep. Nick Milroy, D-South Range, was first elected in 2008.
Synopsis: Superior School Board member Laura Gapske announced her candidacy as a Democrat to replace Milroy in the northwestern Wisconsin district, which has been in Democratic hands for decades. Along with the 73rd District, winning this open seat could give Republicans a shot at a supermajority, whereby they could override the governor's vetoes. No Republicans have officially filed to challenge Gapske.
Open seat: Retiring Rep. Mike Kuglitsch, R-New Berlin, was first elected in 2010.
Synopsis: With the support of several representatives and Republican former Gov. Scott Walker, Republican David Karst is running to represent one of the few competitive districts that will become more Democratic with the Legislature's maps. No Democrat has officially filed to run in the suburban Milwaukee County district, a target suburban area for both parties. Generally, suburbs have shifted Democratic across the country.
Incumbent: Rep. Todd Novak, R-Dodgeville, first elected in 2014.
Synopsis: Representing Iowa County, just went of Dane County, Novak has been winning a Democratic-leaning district since he was first elected in 2014. Formerly the Dodgeville mayor and a newspaper publisher, Novak's wins are often on the margins — he won by about 1,200 votes in 2020 and 300 in 2018.
Incumbent: Rep. Jessie Rodriguez, R-Oak Creek, who was first elected in 2013.
Synopsis: Democratic candidate Patrick Hintz, a South Milwaukee school board member, officially filed to face Rodriguez in another suburban Milwaukee County district. Democrats last held the seat in 2003. The slight Republican shift and the nature of it being a midterm year aides Rodriguez, who won in 2018 by 2,400 votes and 2020 by 2,000. On the other hand, a Democratic upset would play an outsize role in eliminating Republicans' chances of a supermajority.
Incumbent: Sen. Jeff Smith, D-Brunswick, a former representative first elected to the Senate in 2018.
Synopsis: Republicans Amber Provance and Dave Estenson are each vying for Smith's seat, which will maintain the same, slight Republican lean as the past decade. Facing a possible second term, Smith beat his Republican opponent in 2018 by around five percentage points, or 4,500 votes. But midterm conditions were far more favorable for Democrats in 2018, when former President Donald Trump was in office, than they will be under Democratic President Joe Biden in 2022.
Open seat: First elected to the Senate in 2014, Sen. Roger Roth, R-Appleton, is running for lieutenant governor.
Democrats Mark Scheffler and Kristin Alfheim are competing against Republicans Anthony Phillips and Rep. Rachael Cabral-Guevara, R-Appleton, to replace Roth in the Republican-leaning district. Comprising Appleton and much of Winnebago and Outagamie counties, Democrats are competing for a seat they have not held in decades.
Incumbent: Former representative Sen. Howard Marklein, R-Spring Green, was first elected to the Senate in 2014.
Synopsis: Democratic candidate Ronald "Tripp" Stroud III, a business owner and lawyer, is embracing cutting taxes for small businesses and conservation in a fight against Marklein for the southwestern Wisconsin seat. Leaning Republican, Stroud faces an uphill battle against Marklein, who has had several high-ranking positions, including as the current Joint Finance Committee co-chair and former Senate President Pro Tempore.
