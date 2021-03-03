COMMENTARY: Government payments helping or hurting dairy farmers?

During crises that require federal aid, such as a global pandemic, payment eligibility should include limits on overproduction. Under normal circumstances we should focus on policies that promote fair prices and keep dairy farmers in business. We need a complete overhaul of the Federal Milk Marketing Orders to promote greater transparency in milk pricing and allow farmers to capture more of the value in the dairy supply chain. We also need a mechanism to balance milk production to meet profitable market demand. Such a program should apply to all producers to avoid the scenario where farmers in one region limit their production while farmers elsewhere ramp it up. These reforms will reduce government expenditures and better position the industry to respond to future economic shocks.

Dairy produces $45 billion in revenue in Wisconsin, a figure that is often exalted by the industry. We celebrate our state heritage of America’s Dairyland. Given the important economic and cultural impact, one dairy farm a day should be regarded as an unacceptable loss in Wisconsin. If farm policy fails to provide a livable income that keeps farmers on the land, it is simply failing. It’s time to try something new, which is why WFU is ramping up Dairy Together efforts to address the urgency felt by family farmers to adopt real solutions. We’re also building coalitions and setting the foundation for dairy reform in the 2023 Farm Bill.

Without changes to federal policy, the USDA projects farmers won’t see profits like 2020, of which over a third came from direct payments, for over a decade. As 2021 gets underway with a new President and a new Congress, the best hope to truly stabilize the agricultural economy is not more exorbitant bailouts, but structural reform.

Bobbi Wilson is Policy & Special Projects Coordinator for Wisconsin Farmers Union. Learn more about WFU’s work at www.wisconsinfarmersunion.com

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0