Commentary: Honoring Black history shouldn’t end on March 1st

Black History Month logo

This week marks the beginning of Black History Month in 2022 — a month in which we honor and reckon with the history of Black Americans, while also building a future that recognizes and uplifts the invaluable contributions and countless investments made by Black leaders in our local communities, both across the nation and right here in Wisconsin.

Here are five African Americans you don't know but should learn about during Black History Month. 1. Shirley Chisholm In 1968 Shirley Chisholm became the first African American woman in Congress. She was also the first woman and African American to seek the nomination for president from one of the two big parties. 2. Claudette Colvin Before Rosa Parks, there was Claudette Colvin. Colvin was arrested for refusing to sit at the back of the bus. As a brave 15-year-old, Colvin refused to move when asked by the bus driver, citing her constitutional rights. She was the first woman to be detained for her resistance. 3. Gordon Parks Gordon Parks became the first black photographer to shoot for Life Magazine in 1957 and later shot for Vogue. He helped shape the blaxploitation era of film in the 70s when he became the first Black director of a major film with Shaft. His iconic photos of poor Americans during the 1940s are still admired today. 4. Bayard Rustin An American civil rights activist who was an adviser to Martin Luther King, Jr. and the main organizer of the March on Washington. As an openly gay man with ties to communism, Rustin was forced to work from the shadows and is unknown by many. 5. Mae Jemison An engineer, physician, and former NASA astronaut. Jemison was the first African American woman to go to space. She's also a physician, teacher, a Peace Corps volunteer, and now the president of her own company, the Jemison Group.

Over the next month, many of us will explore and reflect on Black history — but to make the Badger state a safer, better place for Black Wisconsinites, it’s important to take it a step further by investing in the present and future. Not just in February, but all year long.

Because Black history isn’t just the past. It’s our present, it’s our future, and it’s going to take more than 28 days out of every year to fight for racial equity, set intentional goals, and hold ourselves accountable.

We can take action for tangible change year-round by supporting, listening to, and amplifying Black leaders around us, and by having tough but necessary conversations with our friends, family, and larger community. We can be intentional about the way we spend our time, our money, and our vote this year.

Over time, we’ve learned as a nation that part of building a better future is having a well-rounded education on the past, and that’s why our votes hold a lot of power this Black History Month and beyond — especially in Wisconsin.

A handful of right-wing legislators in our state are pushing legislation that would ban schools from teaching the real, yet hard truths of our country’s past.

If they succeed, it would be illegal to teach students in Wisconsin about the harms of racism and would give politicians in Wisconsin the power to remove vital funding from school districts who talk about race when teaching our nation’s history.

Together, by voting in local elections like the primary coming up on February 15, we can jumpstart progressive movement on the issues and make it clear to our elected leaders that we must not erase Black history from our schools.

The fight for equity is a fight to ensure liberty and justice for every American, regardless of skin color, zip code, or background. The fight is year-long and we cannot choose to disengage from Black history come March.

Chris Walloch is the executive director at A Better Wisconsin Together, a state-based research and communications hub for progressives.

