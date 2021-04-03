COMMENTARY: Investing in the care economy benefits us all

This is not just an investment in families with children or in the care industry, it’s an investment in our overall economy. There are certainly direct benefits to child care workers. In addition, there are economic and societal benefits when parents return to work or school, if they so choose. A stable child care industry prevents the significant loss associated with high turnover and frequent absences among working parents, which are more common when a family’s caregiving system is unstable or unsustainable. A recent study shows public investments in child care, like in the American Rescue Plan, create new economic activity and new jobs. Much of the ARP invests in women of color, who have been disproportionately affected by the pandemic. And it has the benefit of increasing access to affordable care for families and improving the quality of care for young children in our communities.