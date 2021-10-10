Commentary: Natural gas fueling Wisconsin fleets for cleaner tomorrows

October’s falling temperatures and leaves bring with them not only the realization that harsh Wisconsin winters are on the way, but also the flavor of the month, pumpkin spice.

We use analogy of the “flavor of the month” for fuels, technologies and vehicles in the sustainable transportation realm, too. While some options may get more attention than others, it is important to remember that there are many long-standing options playing a role in reducing tailpipe emissions and supporting domestic fuels.

One popular option for Wisconsin fleets is compressed natural gas (CNG) and which provides excellent greenhouse gas emission reductions for heavy duty applications.

One type of CNG is renewable natural gas (RNG), also known as biomethane, which is produced from organic materials such as waste from landfills and livestock. Natural Gas Vehicles for America reports RNG provides a carbon intensity comparable to electric vehicles when produced with landfill waste and even less than EVs when produced with food or dairy waste.

One major benefit of CNG and RNG for heavy-duty vehicles, particularly in Wisconsin, is it does not gel in extreme cold temperatures like diesel. This makes it particularly appealing for snow plows.