Commentary: Price on carbon must be part of this year’s climate legislation

Here are three key reasons why it is essential for the U.S. to include carbon pricing in our strategy to address climate change:

First, it puts us on track to net-zero by 2050. The carbon-fee-and-dividend policy prescribed in the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act (H.R. 2307) sets a price that starts at $15 a ton of CO2 and increases $10 a ton annually. Resources for the Future calculates that by 2030 this policy will reduce U.S. emissions more than 50% below 2005 levels, which is in line with President Biden’s commitment.

Next, it’s a fast, effective policy across the whole economy, spurring emissions reductions in every sector — electricity, transportation, industry, commercial/residential real estate, agriculture and land use. It’s also quick to set up, leading to meaningful impact in a matter of months.

Finally, some, or all, of the revenue could be used to give money back to Americans. Money collected from fossil fuel companies can be given as a dividend, or “carbon cash back” payment, to Americans. This protects low- and middle-income Americans as we all transition to a clean energy future. Studies show that monthly carbon cash back payments are enough to essentially cover increased costs of 85% of American households, including 95% of the least wealthy 60% of Americans.