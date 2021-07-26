COMMENTARY: Repeal personal property tax, but do it the right way

Recently, a local business owner wrote about the ongoing debate about the personal property tax and the effort to repeal it in Wisconsin.
I appreciated her comments, particularly how they highlighted the need to repeal this archaic tax. The personal property tax in many ways unfairly taxes some entities, while others pay nothing at all. This is due to a piecemeal approach to repealing the personal property tax in the past, which only served to favor certain industries and made for an even more unequal tax for everyone else.
With this history in mind, there is broad bipartisan support for a repeal, but it is important that as Wisconsin looks to eliminate the personal property tax for good, the need to do so the right way is paramount.
That said, the approach taken recently by Republicans to jam their plan through the same day as the state budget was the wrong way to go about making this significant shift in our state’s tax structure.
Given the archaic nature of the tax, it takes time and input from tax experts to ensure that a repeal of the personal property tax would not create more problems than it solved or unwittingly generate a sinkhole for state or local budgets. In fact, the last time a partial repeal of the personal property tax was passed, the state was successfully sued based on unforeseen problems in those law changes.
As the author of last week’s commentary noted, a public hearing was held on the bill in April. However, the bill was removed from the Committee on Ways and Means, on which I am the ranking Democrat, and moved to another committee where a substitute amendment-—that is, an amendment that replaces all of the language of the bill with new language — was introduced on June 18th, after fiscal estimates showed a surplus in the state budget would make personal property tax repeal economically feasible this session.
The Wisconsin Department of Revenue and Secretary of Revenue Peter Barca provided guidance to the bill authors on the substitute amendment version of this proposal, outlining concerns they had about unforeseen consequences with the legislation.
The day that the personal property tax repeal was set for a vote, the bill authors brought forward several new amendments, addressing certain concerns that the Department had, but leaving other major issues in the bill. The authors also added a series of unannounced changes that had their own new set of potential problems.
The Department, led by Secretary Barca, negotiated with Republican leaders to try to fix these problems, with Department experts seeking to ensure that the legislation did not create big tax breaks to large corporations in China and other foreign countries, leaving Wisconsinites to foot the bill.
Despite these warnings, the bill was passed through the Legislature along largely partisan lines (with some Democratic votes) leaving Gov. Evers to decide whether to accept the repeal he supports, while not knowing what consequences the state could face in the process, or veto the bill with the hopes that the bipartisan agreement on a personal property tax repeal would eventually produce a clean bill to finally eliminate this tax.
In my estimation, the Governor’s veto was the fiscally responsible thing to do. As the ranking member on the Assembly Committee on Ways and Means, I can assure you that there is motivation on both sides of the aisle to repeal the personal property tax, and I will continue working with my colleagues and the Department of Revenue on a way to do that that makes the most sense for our state and our taxpayers.”
Rep. Thaddeus “Tip” McGuire, D-Kenosha, represents northeastern Kenosha County and southeastern Racine County in the Wisconsin State Assembly. He is the ranking Democrat on the Committee on Ways and Means.