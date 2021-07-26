COMMENTARY: Repeal personal property tax, but do it the right way

Recently, a local business owner wrote about the ongoing debate about the personal property tax and the effort to repeal it in Wisconsin.

I appreciated her comments, particularly how they highlighted the need to repeal this archaic tax. The personal property tax in many ways unfairly taxes some entities, while others pay nothing at all. This is due to a piecemeal approach to repealing the personal property tax in the past, which only served to favor certain industries and made for an even more unequal tax for everyone else.

With this history in mind, there is broad bipartisan support for a repeal, but it is important that as Wisconsin looks to eliminate the personal property tax for good, the need to do so the right way is paramount.

That said, the approach taken recently by Republicans to jam their plan through the same day as the state budget was the wrong way to go about making this significant shift in our state’s tax structure.